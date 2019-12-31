By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rubicon Still Guava Juice 4X1l

Rubicon Still Guava Juice 4X1l
£ 4.00
£1.00/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Guava Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Visit us at rubiconexotic.com
  • Still exotic Guava fruit drink made from the finest hand picked, pear-shaped, pink Guavas, now with half the sugar*. What is a Guava you say? It is a delicious, sweet, distinctive fruit that will knock your flip flops off, that's what.
  • Not only a treat for your taste buds, Guavas have the most unique smell out there - no other fruit is quite like it.
  • Introducing our New Range:
  • Rubicon - perfect for everyday, our regular range now contains half the sugar*
  • NEW Rubicon Deluxe - rich, indulgent and true to our original recipe
  • Rubicon Light & Fruity - now with no added sugar**
  • *50% less sugar than our previous recipe
  • **contains naturally occuring sugars from fruit juice
  • Rubicon - the True Taste of the Exotic
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 4l
  • Rich in vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Water, Guava Puree (18%), Sugar, Fructose, Acid (Malic Acid), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavourings

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End - See Top of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use
  • Best serve chilled

Number of uses

‡Each pack contains 5 x 200ml servings

Name and address

  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • For over 30 years we have been expertly creating delicious exotic juice drinks.
  • We handpick the finest quality fruits to capture real fruit flavour in every one of our drinks
  • We always like to hear what you think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk or visit us at www.rubiconexotic.com
  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 81kJ/19kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.5g
Carbohydrate 4.4g
of which sugars 4.4g
Protein <0.5g
Salt <0.01g
Vitamin C 30mg (38%**)
**Percentage of reference intake for an average adult-

