Dolmio Pasta Sauce Tomato & Chilli No Added Sugar 350G

Dolmio Pasta Sauce Tomato & Chilli No Added Sugar 350G
£ 2.00
£0.57/100g
Per portion (175g)
  • Energy369kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 211kJ 50kcal

Product Description

  • Sun-ripened Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce.
  • 1 Portion = 1 of your 5 a day recommended intake of fruit and vegetables, as advised by nutritionists.
  • Serves 2
  • 1 portion = 1 of your 5 a day
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (74%), Tomato Paste (13%), Onion, Sunflower Oil, Chilli Paste (1.0%) (Chillies, Salt), Onion Powder (Roasted), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Parsley (0.3%), Garlic, Herb, Spices, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Storage

After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • The perfect partner for pasta!
  • Simmer gently on the hob until the sauce is warmed through, then add to your favourite hot cooked pasta, stir through and enjoy.
  • We recommend 100g of uncooked pasta per person.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.dolmio.com
  • IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.dolmio.ie

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (175g) (%*)
Energy 211kJ 50kcal369kJ (4%) 88kcal (4%)
Fat 1.9g3.3g (5%)
of which saturates 0.2g0.4g (2%)
Carbohydrate 6.0g11g (4%)
of which sugars 4.2g7.4g (8%)
Fibre 1.5g2.6g
Protein 1.5g2.6g (5%)
Salt 0.62g1.1g (18%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

