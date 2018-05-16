Dolmio Tomato & Basil No Added Sugar Pasta Sauce 350G

- Energy378 kJ 91 kcal5%
- Fat3.5g5%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars7.2g8%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 216kJ 52kcal
Product Description
- Sun-ripened Tomato & Basil Pasta Sauce.
- 1 portion = 1 of your 5 a day recommended intake of fruit and vegetables, as advised by nutritionists.
- 1 of your 5 a day
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (73%), Tomato Paste (13%), Onion, Basil (2.0%), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Onion Powder (Roasted), Modified Maize Starch, Spices, Herb, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Storage
After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- The perfect partner for pasta!
- Simmer gently on the hob until the sauce is warmed through, then add to your favourite hot cooked pasta, stir through and enjoy.
- We recommend 100g of uncooked pasta per person.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- UK: Freepost,
- Mars Food UK.
- IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK: Freepost,
- Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.dolmio.com
- IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.dolmio.ie
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (175g) (%*)
|Energy
|216kJ 52kcal
|378kJ 91kcal (5%)
|Fat
|2.0g
|3.5g (5%)
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.4g (2%)
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|11g (4%)
|of which sugars
|4.1g
|7.2g (8%)
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.8g
|Protein
|1.6g
|2.8g (6%)
|Salt
|0.72g
|1.3g (22%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020