Tesco 12 Crunchy Taco Shells 150G

TO PREPARE TACOS YOU REQUIRE:

1 Tesco Taco Shells

1 Tesco Taco Seasoning

500g Mince

1 tbsp Oil

1 Tesco Medium Salsa

ADDITIONAL GARNISH (OPTIONAL)

1/4 Iceberg Lettuce, shredded

2 Large tomatoes, chopped

100g Cheddar cheese, grated

STEP ONE

Heat the oil and fry the mince until well browned. Add the sachet of seasoning, cook for a few seconds then add 50ml water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 30 minutes or until the mince is tender and dry.

STEP TWO

Remove the taco shells from the packaging. Place on a baking tray standing on their open sides and heat for 2 minutes in an oven pre-heated to 180c/Fan 160F/Gas 4.

STEP THREE

Divide the filling between the 12 warmed shells and serve filled(as desired)with the salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Eat with your fingers and enjoy!