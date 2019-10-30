Tesco 12 Crunchy Taco Shells 150G

No salt. Tastes like cardboard!
No salt. Tastes like cardboard!
No crunch in my crunchy tacos
I'm afraid I was really disappointed with these. A lot of them were crushed in the packet. But most of all, they were soft and bendy rather than crunchy. We ended up throwing them in the bin. I'm sorry, but I can't recommend these based on my experience of them. I won't be buying again.
Nice crispy tacos which stay crispy and don't fall
Nice crispy tacos which stay crispy and don't fall apart like some others