Tesco 12 Crunchy Taco Shells 150G

£ 1.30
£0.87/100g
One taco shell
  • Energy241kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1928kJ / 460kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Crunchy corn taco shells
  • 12 Cornflour Taco Shells
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Cornflour (75%), Sunflower Oil, Water.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium, Packed in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • TO PREPARE TACOS YOU REQUIRE:

    1 Tesco Taco Shells

    1 Tesco Taco Seasoning

    500g Mince

    1 tbsp Oil

    1 Tesco Medium Salsa

    ADDITIONAL GARNISH (OPTIONAL)

    1/4 Iceberg Lettuce, shredded

    2 Large tomatoes, chopped

    100g Cheddar cheese, grated

    STEP ONE

    Heat the oil and fry the mince until well browned. Add the sachet of seasoning, cook for a few seconds then add 50ml water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 30 minutes or until the mince is tender and dry.

    STEP TWO

    Remove the taco shells from the packaging. Place on a baking tray standing on their open sides and heat for 2 minutes in an oven pre-heated to 180c/Fan 160F/Gas 4.

    STEP THREE

    Divide the filling between the 12 warmed shells and serve filled(as desired)with the salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

    Eat with your fingers and enjoy!

Number of uses

12 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne taco shell (12.5g)
Energy1928kJ / 460kcal241kJ / 58kcal
Fat20.0g2.5g
Saturates2.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate61.0g7.6g
Sugars1.4g0.2g
Fibre5.0g0.6g
Protein6.5g0.8g
Salt0g0g

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

No salt. Tastes like cardboard!

1 stars

No crunch in my crunchy tacos

1 stars

I'm afraid I was really disappointed with these. A lot of them were crushed in the packet. But most of all, they were soft and bendy rather than crunchy. We ended up throwing them in the bin. I'm sorry, but I can't recommend these based on my experience of them. I won't be buying again.

Nice crispy tacos which stay crispy and don't fall

4 stars

Nice crispy tacos which stay crispy and don't fall apart like some others

