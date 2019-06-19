Tesco Taco Seasoning 30G

Tasty and easy to use
Lovely tasty seasoning. Although it is a little spicy, the children enjoy it too. Tesco's own is really worth trying.
Great flavour! Family favourite!
Great taste. 1 packet is enough for a whole large bag of queen mince. Tasty, spicy but not too hot.
It's the original flavour!
Have you missed the old flavours of the mince/quorn additive? It's back and it's better! Thank you Tesco, I'm enjoying tortilla night once more! And so are my vegan friends!
Tasty
As good as the leading manufacturers