Tesco Taco Seasoning 30G

Tesco Taco Seasoning 30G
£ 0.60
£2.00/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy100kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1331kJ / 316kcal

Product Description

  • A medium spiced taco seasoning made from a mixture of dried vegetables, spices and herbs.
  • A TASTE OF MEXICO A warming, savoury blend of cumin and garlic with a punchy chilli kick
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maltodextrin, Chilli, Salt, Cumin, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Garlic Powder, Red Pepper, Paprika, Black Pepper, Oregano, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium, ----

Preparation and Usage

  • TO PREPARE TACOS YOU WILL REQUIRE:

    1 Tesco Taco Shells

    1 Tesco Taco Seasoning

    500g Mince

    1 tbsp Oil

    1 Tesco Medium Salsa

    Additional garnish (optional)

    1/4 Iceburg lettuce, shredded

    2 large tomatoes, chopped

    100g Cheddar cheese, grated

    Sour Cream

    Guacamole

     

     

    Brown 500g lean minced beef in 15ml of pre-heated oil in a frying pan. Add the Taco seasoning and 50ml water and stir. Let the mixture simmer until thoroughly cooked. Serve in warmed taco shells with salsa and toppings of your choice e.g grated Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1331kJ / 316kcal100kJ / 24kcal
Fat5.9g0.4g
Saturates0.7g<0.1g
Carbohydrate55.0g4.1g
Sugars3.2g0.2g
Fibre9.8g0.7g
Protein5.8g0.4g
Salt13.8g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Tasty and easy to use

5 stars

Lovely tasty seasoning. Although it is a little spicy, the children enjoy it too. Tesco's own is really worth trying.

Great flavour! Family favourite!

5 stars

Great taste. 1 packet is enough for a whole large bag of queen mince. Tasty, spicy but not too hot.

It's the original flavour!

5 stars

Have you missed the old flavours of the mince/quorn additive? It's back and it's better! Thank you Tesco, I'm enjoying tortilla night once more! And so are my vegan friends!

Tasty

4 stars

As good as the leading manufacturers

