O'keeffe's Working Hands Cream Jar 96G

O'keeffe's Working Hands Cream Jar 96G

O'keeffe's Working Hands Cream Jar 96G
O'Keeffe's® Working Hands® is a concentrated hand cream that relieves, hydrates and helps repair extremely dry, cracked hands.When used daily, O'Keeffe's Working Hands is clinically proven to:- Instantly boost moisture levels- Help prevent further moisture loss- Create a protective layer on the skin's surface- Make a difference that you will feel within days
Hardworking SkincareA Small Amount is All You Need!Guaranteed ReliefFor Extremely Dry, Cracked HandsUnscentedNon-greasyClinically testedSuitable for sensitive skinDermatologist approved
Pack size: 96G

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxyacetophenone, Octyldodecyl Stearate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Paraffin Wax, Allantoin, Acrylates/ Acrylamide Copolymer, Mineral Oil, Polysorbate 85

Net Contents

96g

Preparation and Usage

Directions: For best results, apply throughout the day as needed, especially after hand washing as this is the most effective time for moisturising extremely dry skin. Apply sparingly-a little goes a long way.After**Hand Representative Photos: Photos of hands before and after two weeks of application. Cream was applied daily three times during the day and once before bedtime. The pictures only show an example of application. Results may vary from this.

