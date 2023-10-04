O'keeffe's Working Hands Cream Jar 96G

O'Keeffe's® Working Hands® is a concentrated hand cream that relieves, hydrates and helps repair extremely dry, cracked hands. When used daily, O'Keeffe's Working Hands is clinically proven to: - Instantly boost moisture levels - Help prevent further moisture loss - Create a protective layer on the skin's surface - Make a difference that you will feel within days

Hardworking Skincare A Small Amount is All You Need! Guaranteed Relief For Extremely Dry, Cracked Hands Unscented Non-greasy Clinically tested Suitable for sensitive skin Dermatologist approved

Pack size: 96G

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxyacetophenone, Octyldodecyl Stearate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Paraffin Wax, Allantoin, Acrylates/ Acrylamide Copolymer, Mineral Oil, Polysorbate 85

Net Contents

96g

Preparation and Usage