Casio Fx- 991Ex Scientific Calculator

Excellent full featured model
Bought for an A-level student, has all the functionality required and is easy to use.
Just what was needed
Great purchase, does exactly what we need and arrived very quickly.
Great for a levels
I bought this a few months ago and after losing my old one I loved This so much I even bought the same one again!
Great.
Bought this for my son to help with GCSEs. Very good calculator. Would definitely recommend others to buy this product.
quality product
purchased for my daughter doing Maths A level. pleased and does as expected.
excellent calculator
I bought this calculator three months ago, that is fixed all I needed.
brill
I bought this for my mathematics computer exam and did everything I needed kiojbg
Good
My daughter got this for her A levels, she is very happy with it
Perfect for A Level Maths
Ordered for my daughters A level maths course, arrived next day. She’s found it very useful, has every function required for her course, simple & easy to use. Would recommend for any maths course.
Lovely’s unit
I bought that item because is perfect for my future ...