Casio Fx- 991Ex Scientific Calculator

5(57)Write a review
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • FX-991EX Advanced Scientific Calculator
  • Recommended for Core Maths and suitable for A & AS level
  • Spreadsheet & table tools
  • Hard slip-on case included
  • Casio Worldwide Education Web
  • http://edu.casio.com
  • The Casio FX-991EX sets a new standard with high-resolution LCD screen technology and more features and functions. Casio's most advanced Scientific Calculator, allowed in every UK exam where a scientific calculator can be used features a 'Natural Textbook Display' (Natural-V.P.A.M.) to show mathematical expressions like fractions and roots as they appear in maths textbooks which significantly increases comprehension as the results much easier to understand. The advanced functions include spreadsheet, table tools and advanced statistics. This model comes supplied with a protective hard case cover.
  • -Recommended and approved for GCSE, AS & A level, Core Maths, National and Higher grades.
  • -Packed with 552 functions including; Spreadsheets, Tables, QR code generation, Equation Solvers and much more.
  • -High-resolution LCD with VPAM 'Natural Textbook Display', showing fractions, square roots and other numerical expressions in the same way as they appear in textbooks.
  • Displays mathematical functions in a more visual and natural way.
  • Special Features
  • Spreadsheet
  • Equation Solver
  • Online visualization service via QR code
  • Utilities
  • Base-n Calculations
  • 47 Scientific Constants
  • 40 Metric Conversions
  • 9 Variable Memories
  • Basic Functions
  • Trigonometric and Inverse Trigonometric Functions
  • Exponential / Logarithmic
  • Fraction Calculations
  • Algebra
  • Equation Calculations
  • Inequalities
  • Table Function
  • Matrix / Vector Calculations
  • Complex Number Calculations
  • Prime Factorization
  • Probability
  • Permutation and Combination
  • Statistics
  • Statistical Calculations
  • Distribution
  • UK's no.1 scientific calculator brand
  • Display expression same as textbook
  • Easy menu function
  • Spreadsheet
  • Binomial and normal distribution
  • Numeric differentiation and integration
  • High resolution LCD
  • 40 Metric conversions / 47 scientific constants
  • Equation solver
  • Online visualization service via QR code
  • Prime factorisation
  • Protective hard case cover
  • 3 year guarantee

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Name and address

  • Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

Return to

  • Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

57 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent full featured model

5 stars

Bought for an A-level student, has all the functionality required and is easy to use.

Just what was needed

5 stars

Great purchase, does exactly what we need and arrived very quickly.

Great for a levels

5 stars

I bought this a few months ago and after losing my old one I loved This so much I even bought the same one again!

Great.

5 stars

Bought this for my son to help with GCSEs. Very good calculator. Would definitely recommend others to buy this product.

quality product

5 stars

purchased for my daughter doing Maths A level. pleased and does as expected.

excellent calculator

5 stars

I bought this calculator three months ago, that is fixed all I needed.

brill

5 stars

I bought this for my mathematics computer exam and did everything I needed kiojbg

Good

5 stars

My daughter got this for her A levels, she is very happy with it

Perfect for A Level Maths

5 stars

Ordered for my daughters A level maths course, arrived next day. She’s found it very useful, has every function required for her course, simple & easy to use. Would recommend for any maths course.

Lovely’s unit

5 stars

I bought that item because is perfect for my future ...

1-10 of 57 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

