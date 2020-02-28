By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Always Discreet Boutique Bladder Weakness Pants Large 8

5(617)Write a review
image 1 of Always Discreet Boutique Bladder Weakness Pants Large 8
£ 8.50
£1.07/each
  • With Always Discreet Boutique Underwear Incontinence Pants Plus Peach, bladder leaks don’t get in the way of you feeling your best. Discover incredible leak protection that looks like your favourite underwear, thanks to its fabric-like material. A hidden super absorbent core turns liquid into gel and locks away wetness instantly, so you feel fresh and secure no matter what. With a curve-hugging, feminine design, these pants are made of silky-soft fabric that looks, fits and feels like your usual underwear. Always Discreet Boutique lets you walk with poise and makes bladder leaks no big deal.
  • Always Discreet Boutique Pants Plus Peach offer incredible protection with a fabric-like feel
  • Made differently: Absorbent core turns even heavy leaks to gel
  • OdourLock technology neutralises odours instantly and continuously, lightly scented
  • Double LeakGuards help to keep wetness away from the sides, for secure protection
  • The curve-hugging design fits close to your body so is barely noticeable under clothes
  • Number one combination of protection and softness within the Always Discreet range
  • <ignore>
  • <ignore>

Information

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • <ignore>

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 169 4906
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

617 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

These are alot better than having to wear pads, you don't have to change so often much more comfortable and do not show through clothing, they are a lifesaver.

Excellent!

5 stars

These are a lifesaver. I only use them when i have a bad cold as if i'm having a coughing fit i lose bladder control to the extent i end up smelling. It embarassing and temporary for me but still upsets me. These pants truely give you back control and confidence so you can go about your everyday activities with no worries about leaking.

Excellent!

5 stars

Very comfortable, does what you expect it to. Keeps you feeling fresh all day long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Discreet yet comfy

5 stars

These most certainly do not disappoint ! They are designed to fit your figure , and help with any moment throughout the day , it feels like underwear yet protects and keeps you comfortable and confident , for any moment.

Excellent!

5 stars

Mum is 81 and loves these pants as they are just like knickers and give her peace of mind , I’m happy if mums happy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I feel like a woman

5 stars

Wow when I tired these wasn't to sure at first but got used to it . Comfortable, stylish great protection and look on the body .under jeans it also lifted my bum and made it look bigger and good . So pleasures with this, it's a yes from me

Excellent!

5 stars

I used these when I got taken into hospital, and then after having surgery, it was difficult to remove underwear and was conscious of leaking etc, these were great as at the lowest point in life these kept me feeling feminine and feeling clean,highly recommended.

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent product, comfortable and discrete. It doesn't feel any different from a everyday Pants. Very comfortable and does the job.

Great!

4 stars

Feels like a pair of pants comfortable and feminine didn't think that would be poss feals dry and freash all round protection for little leaks i would recomend theise to a frein D I have actually and she likes them

Great!

4 stars

Felt really comfortable, and secure. As absorbent, and easy to get off and on. Mum now also making use of the product :-One size larger. She feels much more comfortable and secure in these pants in comparison to the pads she had previously been using. A boost to her confidence. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 617 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

