Always Discreet Boutique Bladder Weakness Pants Large 8

These are alot better than having to wear pads, you don't have to change so often much more comfortable and do not show through clothing, they are a lifesaver.
These are a lifesaver. I only use them when i have a bad cold as if i'm having a coughing fit i lose bladder control to the extent i end up smelling. It embarassing and temporary for me but still upsets me. These pants truely give you back control and confidence so you can go about your everyday activities with no worries about leaking.
Very comfortable, does what you expect it to. Keeps you feeling fresh all day long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Discreet yet comfy
These most certainly do not disappoint ! They are designed to fit your figure , and help with any moment throughout the day , it feels like underwear yet protects and keeps you comfortable and confident , for any moment.
Mum is 81 and loves these pants as they are just like knickers and give her peace of mind , I’m happy if mums happy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I feel like a woman
Wow when I tired these wasn't to sure at first but got used to it . Comfortable, stylish great protection and look on the body .under jeans it also lifted my bum and made it look bigger and good . So pleasures with this, it's a yes from me
I used these when I got taken into hospital, and then after having surgery, it was difficult to remove underwear and was conscious of leaking etc, these were great as at the lowest point in life these kept me feeling feminine and feeling clean,highly recommended.
Excellent product, comfortable and discrete. It doesn't feel any different from a everyday Pants. Very comfortable and does the job.
Feels like a pair of pants comfortable and feminine didn't think that would be poss feals dry and freash all round protection for little leaks i would recomend theise to a frein D I have actually and she likes them
Felt really comfortable, and secure. As absorbent, and easy to get off and on. Mum now also making use of the product :-One size larger. She feels much more comfortable and secure in these pants in comparison to the pads she had previously been using. A boost to her confidence. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]