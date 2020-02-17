By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tena Men Premium Level 4 Large 8 Pack

1(1)Write a review
Tena Men Premium Level 4 Large 8 Pack
£ 8.00
£1.00/each

Product Description

  • Premium Fit Level 4 Large Bladder Weakness Pants
  • For more product information visit tena.co.uk or call 0800 655 6022
  • TENA Men Premium Fit Level 4 Incontinence Pants with maxi level absorbency control for extra security against leaks and a discreet underwear-like style and fit.
  • TENA Men Premium Fit Level 4 Incontinence Pants provide premium protection and are designed to look and feel like everyday male underwear. Features:
  • 1. Secure absorption zone - boosted dual absorbent core upfront helps lock in leaks
  • 2. Odour control system - helps prevent smells
  • 3. Underwear design - masculine style with an elastic waistband and discreet cut
  • 4. Breathable and flexible cotton-feel material - for a comfortable, secure fit
  • Size L: 50 - 56cm (34" - 40"), Absorbency: 6/8, Colour: White/Grey, Disposable

Information

Name and address

  • SCA Hygiene Products UK Ltd,
  • Southfields Road,
  • Dunstable,
  • Beds,
  • LU6 3EJ.

Return to

  • SCA Hygiene Products UK Ltd,
  • FREEPOST TENA.
  • TEL: 0845 30 80 803

Net Contents

8 x Pants

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Waste of money

1 stars

My husband found them cheap uncomfortable and very small

Usually bought next

Drynites Bedmats 7 Ultra Absorbent Sheets

£ 5.00
£0.71/each

Tena Lady Discreet Normal X12

£ 2.40
£0.20/each

Tena Men Pads 10 Pack

£ 4.00
£0.40/each

Tesco Free Spirit Active Underwear Medium / Large 10 Pack

£ 5.95
£0.60/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here