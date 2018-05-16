Tena Men Active Fit Pants Plus Medium 9 Pack

Product Description
- Men Active Fit Plus Size Medium Bladder Weakness Pants
- For more product information visit tena.co.uk or call 0800 655 6022
- TENA Men Active Fit Incontinence Pants with Plus level absorbency control for security against leaks, to support an active lifestyle.
- Protection where men need it most, TENA Men Active Fit incontinence pants ensure maximum protection at all times, no matter how active you are. Designed with a masculine look and discreet at the same time, they look just your normal underwear.
- Features:
- 1. Absorbent core with polymers that instantly lock in leaks, positioned upfront where men need it most
- 2. Navy blue colour with discreet masculine cut and style
- 3. Odour control for extra confidence
- 4. Breathable and flexible soft-stretch material so stays securely fitted during everyday activities
- 5. Material that is kind on the skin.
- Size: 75 - 105cm (30" - 36"), Absorbency: 5.5/8, Colour: Blue, Disposable
Name and address
- SCA Hygiene Products UK Ltd,
- Southfields Road,
- Dunstable,
- Beds,
- LU6 3EJ.
Return to
- SCA Hygiene Products UK Ltd,
- FREEPOST TENA.
- TEL: 0845 30 80 803
- www.TENA.co.uk
Net Contents
9 x Pants
