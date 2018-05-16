By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tena Men Active Fit Pants Plus Medium 9 Pack

£ 8.00
£0.89/each

Product Description

  • Men Active Fit Plus Size Medium Bladder Weakness Pants
  • For more product information visit tena.co.uk or call 0800 655 6022
  • TENA Men Active Fit Incontinence Pants with Plus level absorbency control for security against leaks, to support an active lifestyle.
  • Protection where men need it most, TENA Men Active Fit incontinence pants ensure maximum protection at all times, no matter how active you are. Designed with a masculine look and discreet at the same time, they look just your normal underwear.
  • Features:
  • 1. Absorbent core with polymers that instantly lock in leaks, positioned upfront where men need it most
  • 2. Navy blue colour with discreet masculine cut and style
  • 3. Odour control for extra confidence
  • 4. Breathable and flexible soft-stretch material so stays securely fitted during everyday activities
  • 5. Material that is kind on the skin.
  • Size: 75 - 105cm (30" - 36"), Absorbency: 5.5/8, Colour: Blue, Disposable

Information

Name and address

  • SCA Hygiene Products UK Ltd,
  • Southfields Road,
  • Dunstable,
  • Beds,
  • LU6 3EJ.

Return to

  • SCA Hygiene Products UK Ltd,
  • FREEPOST TENA.
  • TEL: 0845 30 80 803
  • www.TENA.co.uk

Net Contents

9 x Pants

