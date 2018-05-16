Tena Lady Pants Plus Large 8Pcs

Product Description
- Silhouette Plus Creme Incontinence Pants Large
- Just like underwear. Protects like TENA. High waist underwear designed for moderate to heavy bladder weakness.
- TENA Silhouette Plus High Waist Crème women's incontinence underwear look and feel just like regular underwear but are also designed for moderate to heavy bladder weakness. With a chic crème colour both on the inside and outside they are elegant and beautifully discreet. A high waist, feminine design and soft-fit fabric ensure they stay comfortably in place all day while the reliable Plus level absorbent core locks in even heavier leaks quickly and neutralises odours helping you stay fresh and
- feminine all day long.
- Available in sizes: M L
- 100% Tailored for women. Super absorbent material where it's most needed, fast absorption and dual leakage barriers provide outstanding security. Creme colour with a high waist and a body-close design to suit your lifestyle. Odour Control for extra confidence. Breathable and flexible soft-stretch materials for high comfort and fit.
Information
Name and address
- Essity Hygiene and Health AB,
- Backstensgatan 5,
- S-431 49 Molndal,
- Sweden.
Return to
- Essity UK Ltd,
- Freepost TENA.
- Tel: 0800 6556022
- www.TENA.co.uk
Net Contents
8 x Pants
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020