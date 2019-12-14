By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cake Angels Christmas Cake Decoration Mixed Case

Product Description

  • 1 Handmade Royal Icing Decoration
  • Heavenly creations
  • No artificial colours or flavours

Information

Ingredients

Santa, Reindeer, Christmas Tree, Snowman [Sugar, Egg White Powder, Water, Stabiliser (Potassium Tartrates), Thickener (Acacia Gum), Safflower Extract, Colours (Carmine, Vegetable Carbon, Anthocyanins, Titanium Dioxide)], Pack contains one of the above characters

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.For Best Before: see base of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply decoration just before the icing sets.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Warning: Very young children can choke on icing decoration.

Name and address

  • Fiddes Payne,
  • Unit 3a,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Thorpe Way,
  • Banbury,
  • OX16 4SP,

Return to

  • Fiddes Payne,
  • Unit 3a,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Thorpe Way,
  • Banbury,
  • OX16 4SP,
  • UK.
  • www.cake-angels.co.uk
  • info@cake-angels.co.uk

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1665kJ/392kcal
Fat<0.1g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate96.5g
of which sugars95.1g
Fibre<0.1g
Protein1.5g
Salt<0.04g

Safety information

