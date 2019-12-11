Heinz Paw Patrol Tomato Pasta Sauce 350G

- Energy264kJ 64kcal3%
Product Description
- Paw Patrol Smooth Tomato Pasta Sauce.
- Heinz has taken onion and garlic and gently cooked it in oil to release the rich aromas. A little of this infused oil is then blended with tomatoes and cooked to perfection, resulting in a smooth and flavoursome sauce, with no added sugar & salt, perfect for all the family.
- Perfect with Heinz Pasta Shapes.
- Heinz has taken your favourite characters to make fun pasta shapes made with 50% whole wheat semolina and 50% durum wheat semolina. Perfect for smiles at mealtimes!
- Join in every day on Nick Jr.
- nickjr.co.uk
- www.pawpatrol.com
- Bursting with juicy tomatoes.
- 0% added salt.
- 0% added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars and salt.
- No artificial colours or preservatives.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato (160 g per 100 g of product), Sunflower Oil 4% (Fried with Onion and Garlic), Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring (contains Milk)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Once opened store in a fridge and use within 5 days.Best before end - see top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: To enjoy this sauce, empty contents into a saucepan, simmer gently until hot and add to your favourite pasta.
Produce of
Made in Spain
Number of uses
Servings per pack - 4
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Return to
- Contact us.
- Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
- Please quote code on the pack.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/4 pack (87g)
|%RI
|Energy
|302kJ
|264kJ
|-
|73kcal
|64kcal
|3%
|Fat
|4.3g
|3.8g
|5%
|- of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.4g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|6.1g
|2%
|- of which sugars
|5.3g
|4.6g
|5%
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.0g
|2%
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|2%
