Tesco Boneless Salmon Fillet 130G

£ 2.20
£16.93/kg
One typical salmon fillet (94g**)
  • Energy822kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat11.3g
    16%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 874kJ / 209kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) fillet.
  • Farmed in waters off the coast of Norway or Scotland. A versatile fish prepared with the skin on for ease of cooking and to give a fuller flavour. Responsibly sourcing our salmon is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly Sourced Carefully chosen for freshness and a tender texture
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Carefully chosen for freshness and a tender texture
  • Freshness & quality
  • High in omega 3
  • Pack size: 130g
  • High in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Fish) Fillet.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results pan fry.
Remove all packaging.
Caution
Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 18-23 mins 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5. Loosely wrap the fillet in lightly oiled foil to form a parcel. Place on baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry skin side down in a little oil over a medium heat for 12-14 minutes, turning halfway through.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using salmon farmed in Scotland (U.K.)

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical salmon fillet (94g**)
Energy874kJ / 209kcal822kJ / 197kcal
Fat12.0g11.3g
Saturates1.6g1.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.3g23.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When pan fried according to instructions, skin removed.--
** When pan fried according to instructions 130g typically weighs 94g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Superb

Yes quality was good, nice snack poached, with new potatoes.

