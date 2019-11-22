Tesco Boneless Salmon Fillet 130G

I would say the best fish that Tesco does
I would say the best fish that Tesco does
Superb
Yes quality was good, nice snack poached, with new potatoes.
Salmon (Fish) Fillet.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results pan fry.
Remove all packaging.
Caution
Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 18-23 mins 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5. Loosely wrap the fillet in lightly oiled foil to form a parcel. Place on baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry skin side down in a little oil over a medium heat for 12-14 minutes, turning halfway through.
Produced in the U.K., using salmon farmed in Scotland (U.K.)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical salmon fillet (94g**)
|Energy
|874kJ / 209kcal
|822kJ / 197kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|11.3g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.3g
|23.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When pan fried according to instructions, skin removed.
|-
|-
|** When pan fried according to instructions 130g typically weighs 94g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.
