Acre Lane Lamb Leg Joint 1.0-1.2Kg

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking/heating.



Oven cook

Instructions: Remove all packaging, including the plastic end cap from the shank end of the leg. For a crispy skin, brush with a little oil and sprinkle with salt. Place in a roasting tin and cover loosely with foil and place on the middle shelf of a preheated oven for the time specified below. Remove from the oven, carefully remove the foil and if cooking from frozen place back into the oven for a further 10 minutes. Check that the juices run clear. Allow to stand for 10-15 minutes before carving. Do not reheat.

Oven Type: Electric, Temperature: 200°C, Cooking Time: 1 hr 10 mins per 500g

Oven Type: Fan, Temperature: 180°C, Cooking Time: 1 hr 10 mins per 500g

Oven Type: Gas, Temperature: Mark 6, Cooking Time: 1 hr 10 mins per 500g



Oven cook

Instructions: Remove all packaging, including the plastic end cap from the shank end of the leg. For a crispy skin, brush with a little oil and sprinkle with salt. Place in a roasting tin and cover loosely with foil and place on the middle shelf of a preheated oven for the time specified below. Remove from the oven, carefully remove the foil and if cooking from chilled place back into the oven for a further 20-30 minutes. Check that the juices run clear. Allow to stand for 10-15 minutes before carving. Do not reheat.

Oven Type: Electric, Temperature: 190°C, Cooking Time: 40 mins per 500g

Oven Type: Fan, Temperature: 170°C, Cooking Time: 40 mins per 500g

Oven Type: Gas, Temperature: Mark 5, Cooking Time: 40 mins per 500g

