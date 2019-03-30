By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Acre Lane Lamb Leg Joint 1.0-1.2Kg

Write a review
Acre Lane Lamb Leg Joint 1.0-1.2Kg
£ 9.50
£8.64/kg
Each typical serving (125g) roasted lamb, trimmed of fat contain
  • Energy853 kJ 203 kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 741 kJ

Product Description

  • Lamb Leg Joint
  • Freshly cook from frozen
  • Pack size: 1.1kg

Information

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze if defrosted. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking/heating.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging, including the plastic end cap from the shank end of the leg. For a crispy skin, brush with a little oil and sprinkle with salt. Place in a roasting tin and cover loosely with foil and place on the middle shelf of a preheated oven for the time specified below. Remove from the oven, carefully remove the foil and if cooking from frozen place back into the oven for a further 10 minutes. Check that the juices run clear. Allow to stand for 10-15 minutes before carving. Do not reheat.
Oven Type: Electric, Temperature: 200°C, Cooking Time: 1 hr 10 mins per 500g
Oven Type: Fan, Temperature: 180°C, Cooking Time: 1 hr 10 mins per 500g
Oven Type: Gas, Temperature: Mark 6, Cooking Time: 1 hr 10 mins per 500g

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging, including the plastic end cap from the shank end of the leg. For a crispy skin, brush with a little oil and sprinkle with salt. Place in a roasting tin and cover loosely with foil and place on the middle shelf of a preheated oven for the time specified below. Remove from the oven, carefully remove the foil and if cooking from chilled place back into the oven for a further 20-30 minutes. Check that the juices run clear. Allow to stand for 10-15 minutes before carving. Do not reheat.
Oven Type: Electric, Temperature: 190°C, Cooking Time: 40 mins per 500g
Oven Type: Fan, Temperature: 170°C, Cooking Time: 40 mins per 500g
Oven Type: Gas, Temperature: Mark 5, Cooking Time: 40 mins per 500g

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • For best results cook from defrost.
  • To defrost: Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Never defrost in a warm room.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 5 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Bawnbua Foods NI Ltd,
  • 67 Crowhill Road,
  • Bleary,
  • Craigavon,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • BT66 7AT.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • We hope you enjoyed this product, however if you are not entirely satisfied, contact us at the address below. Please quote the product code printed on the front of the pack.
  • Bawnbua Foods NI Ltd,
  • 67 Crowhill Road,
  • Bleary,
  • Craigavon,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • BT66 7AT.
  • Or info@eurostockfoods.com

Net Contents

1.094kg

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as sold
Energy 741 kJ
-178 kcal
Fat 11.3g
of which saturates 4.9g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Fibre 0g
Protein 19.2g
Salt 0.3g

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Misdiscription

3 stars

The lamb joint you get does not look like the photo. It looks like they have chopped it in half!

Bought as a leg joint, it included part of the hip

1 stars

Bought as a leg joint, it included part of the hip, and I could not carve any decent slices off it, bones everywhere. Not as picture at all. Ok as pulled lamb. Tasted OK. Should be listed as half or part leg joint

FROZEN NOT FRESH LEG OF LAMB???

2 stars

The leg of lamb was FROZEN and was meant for a late dinner. A shambles an evening ruined. When I order meat I expect it to be fresh unless otherwise stated

not as advertised on website

3 stars

advertised on website as end leg joint. On several occasion had delivery of mid leg joint.

