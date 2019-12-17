Tesco Mini Danish Selection 235G

Really nice just small enough as a pudding
Really nice just small enough as a pudding
Delicious!
Excellent product. So handy to keep them in the freezer. Highly recommend.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1803kJ / 432kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Margarine, Water, Sugar, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar Syrup, Cinnamon, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Modified Potato Starch, Cane Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Gelling Agent (Agar), Stabilisers (Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Glucose Syrup, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Milk Proteins, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Remove all packaging. Allow to cool slightly before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
This pack contains 6 servings
Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Card - Widely Recycled
235g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One swirl (35g**)
|Energy
|1803kJ / 432kcal
|631kJ / 151kcal
|Fat
|25.2g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|10.6g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|43.5g
|15.2g
|Sugars
|15.2g
|5.3g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.0g
|Protein
|6.4g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 servings.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 235g typically weighs 204g.
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1803kJ / 432kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Margarine, Water, Sugar, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar Syrup, Cinnamon, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Modified Potato Starch, Cane Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Gelling Agent (Agar), Stabilisers (Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Glucose Syrup, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Milk Proteins, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.
This pack contains 6 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One swirl (35g**)
|Energy
|1803kJ / 432kcal
|631kJ / 151kcal
|Fat
|25.2g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|10.6g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|43.5g
|15.2g
|Sugars
|15.2g
|5.3g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.0g
|Protein
|6.4g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1492kJ / 357kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Margarine, Water, Cherry (13%), Sugar, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cocoa Mass, Maize Starch, Cocoa Butter, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Stabiliser (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Dextrose, Salt, Gelling Agents (Gellan Gum, Agar), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.
This pack contains 6 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One coronet (36g**)
|Energy
|1492kJ / 357kcal
|537kJ / 129kcal
|Fat
|19.7g
|7.1g
|Saturates
|8.2g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|38.1g
|13.7g
|Sugars
|14.4g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.0g
|Protein
|5.5g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1834kJ / 440kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Margarine, Salted Caramel Filling (20%), Water, Toffee Pieces, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Stabiliser (Pectin), Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Gelling Agent (Agar), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Salted Caramel Filling contains: Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Cane Sugar Syrup, Modified Potato Starch, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Pectin), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Condensed Milk, Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Toffee Pieces contain: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Condensed Milk, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Thickener (Cellulose), Flavouring.
Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.
This pack contains 6 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One plait (31g**)
|Energy
|1834kJ / 440kcal
|569kJ / 136kcal
|Fat
|26.1g
|8.1g
|Saturates
|10.9g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|44.6g
|13.8g
|Sugars
|18.4g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019