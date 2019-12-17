By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mini Danish Selection 235G

Tesco Mini Danish Selection 235G
£ 2.00
£0.85/100g

One cinnamon swirl
  • Energy631kJ 151kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1803kJ / 432kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen 2 Danish pastries with cherry filling, topped with chocolate. 2 Danish pastry swirls with cinnamon filling. 2 Danish pastry plaits with a salted caramel filling, topped with toffee pieces. Ready to bake.
  • Our mini Danish pastries have been frozen so you can enjoy them warm from the oven with that freshly baked aroma in your home.
  • Chocolate cherry coronets, salted caramel plaits and cinnamon swirls.
  • Cook from frozen 20 mins
  • Ready to bake
  • Chocolate cherry coronets, salted caramel plaits and cinnamon swirls
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 235g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Margarine, Water, Sugar, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar Syrup, Cinnamon, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Modified Potato Starch, Cane Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Gelling Agent (Agar), Stabilisers (Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Glucose Syrup, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Milk Proteins, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Remove all packaging. Allow to cool slightly before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

235g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne swirl (35g**)
Energy1803kJ / 432kcal631kJ / 151kcal
Fat25.2g8.8g
Saturates10.6g3.7g
Carbohydrate43.5g15.2g
Sugars15.2g5.3g
Fibre2.8g1.0g
Protein6.4g2.2g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 6 servings.--
** When cooked according to instructions 235g typically weighs 204g.--
Really nice just small enough as a pudding

5 stars

Really nice just small enough as a pudding

Delicious!

5 stars

Excellent product. So handy to keep them in the freezer. Highly recommend.

