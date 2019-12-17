Tesco 4 Cinnamon Swirls With Icing 370G

Ok but not the tastiest.
Takes longer than stated to cook. Icing is a bit of a faff to get out as it's just blobs. Taste ok but a little greasy on the bottoms. If bought again would pop some baking paper underneath.
Really tasty, easy to bake and love that they can be stored in the freezer!
As good as bakery
Taste as good as the ones from the bakery. Handy to keep in the freezer to bake when needed. Icing is a little thick and comes out in blobs but that's not really a problem as they still taste great.