Tesco 4 Cinnamon Swirls With Icing 370G

£ 2.00
£0.54/100g

Offer

One cinnamon swirl with icing
  • Energy1447kJ 346kcal
    17%
  • Fat18.0g
    26%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars16.5g
    18%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1743kJ / 417kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen 4 Danish pastry swirls with a cinnamon filling ready to bake, with icing sachet.
  • Our cinnamon swirls have been frozen so you can enjoy them warm from the oven with that freshly baked aroma in your home. Once cooled, finish the pastries your way by using the sachet to drizzle icing on top.
  • Light, flaky pastry swirled with sweet cinnamon, and icing to finish
  • Cook from frozen 22 mins
  • Ready to bake
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 370g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Citric Acid, Flavouring, Vitamin A), Water, Icing(Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Water, Colour (Calcium Carbonate), Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Processing Aid (Starch Sodium Octenyl Succinate)), Sugar, Yeast, Egg, Cinnamon (0.4%), Sugar Syrup, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Wheat Flour, Modified Potato Starch, Cane Sugar Syrup, Salt, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Processing Aid (Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Triphosphate, Enzymes, Silicon Dioxide), Gelling Agent (Agar), Stabilisers (Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Milk Proteins, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk, gluten, wheat and egg. Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6.
Remove all packaging and icing sachet.
Place the icing sachet in a bowl of warm water and leave to defrost for 20 minutes.
Place pastries on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-22 mins.
Allow to cool slightly before serving.
Once cooled, drizzle icing over cinnamon swirl.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. and Denmark. Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

370g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1743kJ / 417kcal1447kJ / 346kcal
Fat21.7g18.0g
Saturates9.1g7.6g
Carbohydrate48.5g40.2g
Sugars19.8g16.5g
Fibre2.3g1.9g
Protein5.7g4.8g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, 370g pack typically weighs 332g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Ok but not the tastiest.

4 stars

Takes longer than stated to cook. Icing is a bit of a faff to get out as it's just blobs. Taste ok but a little greasy on the bottoms. If bought again would pop some baking paper underneath.

Really tasty, easy to bake and love that they can

5 stars

Really tasty, easy to bake and love that they can be stored in the freezer!

As good as bakery

5 stars

Taste as good as the ones from the bakery. Handy to keep in the freezer to bake when needed. Icing is a little thick and comes out in blobs but that's not really a problem as they still taste great.

