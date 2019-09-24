Tesco 30 Chinese Selection 440G

- Energy184kJ 44kcal2%
- Fat2.5g4%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1228kJ / 294kcal
Product Description
- Mixed vegegtables in filo pastry. Sweet and sour vegetables in filo pastry. Minced prawn (Penaeus vannamei) with vegetables on white bread topped with sesame seeds.
- Vegetable spring rolls, crispy vegetable wontons and prawn toast.
- Pack size: 440g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Carrot (16%), Water, Cabbage (8%), Bean Sprouts (5%), Onion, Spring Onion, Sweetcorn, Red Chilli, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic, Salt, Soya Bean, Chilli, Fructose Syrup, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Nutmeg, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12-14 minutes.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Number of uses
30 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
440g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One wonton (15g**)
|Energy
|1228kJ / 294kcal
|184kJ / 44kcal
|Fat
|16.5g
|2.5g
|Saturates
|7.1g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|30.4g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|4.9g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 440g typically weighs 410g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
- One prawn toast,One spring roll,One wonton
- Energy158kJ 38kcal 179kJ 43kcal 184kJ 44kcal2%
- Fat2.8g 2.1g 2.5g4%
- Saturates1.1g 0.9g 1.1g6%
- Sugars0.4g 0.5g 0.7g1%
- Salt0.1g 0.1g 0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1751kJ / 422kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Yam Bean, Prawn (Crustacean) (15%), Bamboo Shoot, Sesame Seed, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Salt, Yeast, White Pepper, Soya Bean, Fructose Syrup.,
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Bean Sprouts (17%), Cabbage (13%), Palm Oil, Carrot (8%), Onion, Spring Onion, Garlic, Cornflour, Ginger, Sugar, Salt, Cinnamon Powder, Coriander Powder, Bay Leaf, Star Anise, Allspice.,
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Carrot (16%), Water, Cabbage (8%), Bean Sprouts (5%), Onion, Spring Onion, Sweetcorn, Red Chilli, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic, Salt, Soya Bean, Chilli, Fructose Syrup, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Nutmeg, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Number of uses
30 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One prawn toast (9g**) Per 100g One spring roll (17g**) Energy 1751kJ / 422kcal 158kJ / 38kcal 1052kJ / 251kcal 179kJ / 43kcal Fat 31.6g 2.8g 12.2g 2.1g Saturates 12.1g 1.1g 5.0g 0.9g Carbohydrate 24.2g 2.2g 29.0g 4.9g Sugars 4.1g 0.4g 2.9g 0.5g Fibre 2.8g 0.3g 2.4g 0.4g Protein 8.7g 0.8g 5.2g 0.9g Salt 0.8g 0.1g 0.5g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019