Tesco 30 Chinese Selection 440G

Tesco 30 Chinese Selection 440G
£ 3.00
£0.68/100g
One wonton
  • Energy184kJ 44kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1228kJ / 294kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed vegegtables in filo pastry. Sweet and sour vegetables in filo pastry. Minced prawn (Penaeus vannamei) with vegetables on white bread topped with sesame seeds.
  • Vegetable spring rolls, crispy vegetable wontons and prawn toast.
  • Pack size: 440g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Carrot (16%), Water, Cabbage (8%), Bean Sprouts (5%), Onion, Spring Onion, Sweetcorn, Red Chilli, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic, Salt, Soya Bean, Chilli, Fructose Syrup, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Nutmeg, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12-14 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

30 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

440g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne wonton (15g**)
Energy1228kJ / 294kcal184kJ / 44kcal
Fat16.5g2.5g
Saturates7.1g1.1g
Carbohydrate30.4g4.6g
Sugars4.5g0.7g
Fibre2.2g0.3g
Protein4.9g0.7g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 440g typically weighs 410g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

  • One prawn toast,One spring roll,One wonton
    • Energy158kJ 38kcal 179kJ 43kcal 184kJ 44kcal
      2%
    • Fat2.8g 2.1g 2.5g
      4%
    • Saturates1.1g 0.9g 1.1g
      6%
    • Sugars0.4g 0.5g 0.7g
      1%
    • Salt0.1g 0.1g 0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1751kJ / 422kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Yam Bean, Prawn (Crustacean) (15%), Bamboo Shoot, Sesame Seed, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Salt, Yeast, White Pepper, Soya Bean, Fructose Syrup.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Bean Sprouts (17%), Cabbage (13%), Palm Oil, Carrot (8%), Onion, Spring Onion, Garlic, Cornflour, Ginger, Sugar, Salt, Cinnamon Powder, Coriander Powder, Bay Leaf, Star Anise, Allspice.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Carrot (16%), Water, Cabbage (8%), Bean Sprouts (5%), Onion, Spring Onion, Sweetcorn, Red Chilli, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic, Salt, Soya Bean, Chilli, Fructose Syrup, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Nutmeg, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

    Number of uses

    30 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne prawn toast (9g**)Per 100gOne spring roll (17g**)
    Energy1751kJ / 422kcal158kJ / 38kcal1052kJ / 251kcal179kJ / 43kcal
    Fat31.6g2.8g12.2g2.1g
    Saturates12.1g1.1g5.0g0.9g
    Carbohydrate24.2g2.2g29.0g4.9g
    Sugars4.1g0.4g2.9g0.5g
    Fibre2.8g0.3g2.4g0.4g
    Protein8.7g0.8g5.2g0.9g
    Salt0.8g0.1g0.5g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

