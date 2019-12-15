By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 8 Tempura King Prawns 140G

4(10)Write a review
Rest of shelf

One king prawn
  • Energy150kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1002kJ / 239kcal

Product Description

  • King prawns (Penaeus vannamei) in a tempura batter.
  • For more information please visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Succulent king prawns coated in a light tempura batter for crispiness
  • Responsibly sourcing our prawns is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Cook from frozen 14-16 mins
  • Food worth celebrating
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

King Prawn (Crustacean) (62%), Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract Powder, White Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Caution
Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
190°C / Fan 170°C/ Gas 5.
For best results cook from frozen.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 14-16 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand, using Prawns from Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon- Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne king prawn (15g**)
Energy1002kJ / 239kcal150kJ / 36kcal
Fat11.0g1.7g
Saturates4.5g0.7g
Carbohydrate22.2g3.3g
Sugars0.3g0.0g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein12.3g1.8g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
Pack contains 8 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains shell.

10 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

We cook these in our air-fryer for much less time

5 stars

We cook these in our air-fryer for much less time than oven suggested times. Always crispy and prawns succulent. More often than not added to Chinese-style veg stir-fry with noodles and black bean sauce. Also nice as canapes.

Very little amount, tasteless unless you make or h

3 stars

Very little amount, tasteless unless you make or have sauce to dip. When cooking you have to keep an eye on and turn until slightly golden. DO NOT GO BY TESCO'S COOKING Guidelines as you will get soggy, non crispy, stuck to your tray. I spray my tray with a very small amount of oil. I turn them over and serve, however I am Not going to buy these again as they are a waste of money.

delicious but need a lttle longer in oven a nd a h

5 stars

delicious but need a lttle longer in oven a nd a higher temperature to avoid soggy tempura batter.

Need more seasoning and less batter!

3 stars

OkISH! But need some seasoning inside on those prawns as there's no taste there. Batter too could do with being spicy or peppered as it's just plain. it was also too thick for a tempura so took ages to cook crisp, then the prawns were drying out. And there was more batter than prawn. Given the blandness, a dip of some kind should be included especially when you consider you aren't getting much prawn for your money. I had to use my own chilli sauce to inject flsvour. . Nice dipped but I could dip cheaper things into my sauce and be just as happy.

Cook longer and higher temperature

4 stars

Very good overall but need cooked for much longer and at higher temperature to achieve non soggy tempura

My daughter loves it

5 stars

My daughter loves it

These were extremely tasty. Crispy on the outside

5 stars

These were extremely tasty. Crispy on the outside and soft prawns. I had them with prawn toasts (not the frozen ones) for a light supper. Would be great with stir fried veg and rice or noodles for a more substantial meal. I would definitely recommend.

Excellent product. Lovely light tasty prawns ideal

5 stars

Excellent product. Lovely light tasty prawns ideal for lunch with salad. HIGHLY recommended. Delicious.

no cooking instructions on page.

2 stars

no cooking instructions on page.

Excellent prawns

5 stars

I served the prawns with a few scampi and some salad for lunch - perfect.

