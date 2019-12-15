Tesco 8 Tempura King Prawns 140G

We cook these in our air-fryer for much less time
We cook these in our air-fryer for much less time than oven suggested times. Always crispy and prawns succulent. More often than not added to Chinese-style veg stir-fry with noodles and black bean sauce. Also nice as canapes.
Very little amount, tasteless unless you make or h
Very little amount, tasteless unless you make or have sauce to dip. When cooking you have to keep an eye on and turn until slightly golden. DO NOT GO BY TESCO'S COOKING Guidelines as you will get soggy, non crispy, stuck to your tray. I spray my tray with a very small amount of oil. I turn them over and serve, however I am Not going to buy these again as they are a waste of money.
delicious but need a lttle longer in oven a nd a h
delicious but need a lttle longer in oven a nd a higher temperature to avoid soggy tempura batter.
Need more seasoning and less batter!
OkISH! But need some seasoning inside on those prawns as there's no taste there. Batter too could do with being spicy or peppered as it's just plain. it was also too thick for a tempura so took ages to cook crisp, then the prawns were drying out. And there was more batter than prawn. Given the blandness, a dip of some kind should be included especially when you consider you aren't getting much prawn for your money. I had to use my own chilli sauce to inject flsvour. . Nice dipped but I could dip cheaper things into my sauce and be just as happy.
Cook longer and higher temperature
Very good overall but need cooked for much longer and at higher temperature to achieve non soggy tempura
My daughter loves it
These were extremely tasty. Crispy on the outside
These were extremely tasty. Crispy on the outside and soft prawns. I had them with prawn toasts (not the frozen ones) for a light supper. Would be great with stir fried veg and rice or noodles for a more substantial meal. I would definitely recommend.
Excellent product. Lovely light tasty prawns ideal
Excellent product. Lovely light tasty prawns ideal for lunch with salad. HIGHLY recommended. Delicious.
no cooking instructions on page.
no cooking instructions on page.
Excellent prawns
I served the prawns with a few scampi and some salad for lunch - perfect.