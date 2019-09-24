Tesco 6 Corndogs 170G

Delicious
Absolutely love these. Great as a snack or out on the table as party food
These are lovely, always buy them for the kids tea
Yum! Yum!
These corndogs are not the same as the ones from the USAF base cosessionary but fair play for doing them, "Tesco's" need to sell them all year round and need to be full size not bite sized do this and you will get 5 * from this bad boy
The hot dog sausage is ok but the corn batter is v
Very tasty!
Really nice, we had them with a sweet & sour dipping sauce but any you like would be good!
Nice little snack
I'm an American & although these corndogs are not the same quality dogs we would get at our local county & state fairs, I give Tesco kudos for carrying these delicious non-traditional snacks. The "weiners" are a little lacking in taste & are a little tough & the crispness of being deep-fried & a slight taste of honey is missing in the coating, but all in all, I like these little guys & I will continue to buy them when I feel a little homesick urge.
Lovely just like American corn dogs. Sell them all
Horrible
Thought would try these one word horrible never buying again waste of money wouldn't recommend
A must try
Always wanted to try these and I have to say they did not disappoint (apart from not being big enough) Easy to cook and very tasty. Definitely recommend
Really poor, very studgy disappointed in these
