Tesco 6 Corndogs 170G

3.5(13)Write a review
One corndog
  • Energy393kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1405kJ / 337kcal

Product Description

  • Beechwood smoked pork and beef sausage coated in a cornmeal batter on a skewer.
  • Food Worth Celebrating Mini juicy frankfurters coated in a sweet and soft cornmeal batter
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (26%), Wheat Flour, Water, Maize Semolina, Pork Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Beef (2%), Salt, Sunflower Oil Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Dried Egg Yolk, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), White Pepper, Preservatives (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Nitrite), Parsnip Powder, Lovage Root Powder, Onion Powder, Fenugreek Seed Powder, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Hydrolysed Rapeseed Protein, Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, Ginger Powder, Red Pepper Powder, Clove Powder, Cardamom Powder, Mace Extract, Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Cardamom Extract, Yeast Extract, Turmeric Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 18-20 mins
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 18-20 mins For best results cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes.

Produce of

Made using pork from the EU, Made using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne corndog (28g)
Energy1405kJ / 337kcal393kJ / 94kcal
Fat21.5g6.0g
Saturates5.3g1.5g
Carbohydrate25.2g7.1g
Sugars3.9g1.1g
Fibre0.9g0.3g
Protein10.2g2.9g
Salt1.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains 6 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

13 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely love these. Great as a snack or out on the table as party food

These are lovely, always buy them for the kids tea

5 stars

These are lovely, always buy them for the kids tea

Yum! Yum!

4 stars

These corndogs are not the same as the ones from the USAF base cosessionary but fair play for doing them, "Tesco's" need to sell them all year round and need to be full size not bite sized do this and you will get 5 * from this bad boy

The hot dog sausage is ok but the corn batter is v

1 stars

The hot dog sausage is ok but the corn batter is vile and tastes like disinfectant.

Very tasty!

5 stars

Really nice, we had them with a sweet & sour dipping sauce but any you like would be good!

Nice little snack

4 stars

I'm an American & although these corndogs are not the same quality dogs we would get at our local county & state fairs, I give Tesco kudos for carrying these delicious non-traditional snacks. The "weiners" are a little lacking in taste & are a little tough & the crispness of being deep-fried & a slight taste of honey is missing in the coating, but all in all, I like these little guys & I will continue to buy them when I feel a little homesick urge.

Lovely just like American corn dogs. Sell them all

5 stars

Lovely just like American corn dogs. Sell them all year.

Horrible

1 stars

Thought would try these one word horrible never buying again waste of money wouldn't recommend

A must try

5 stars

Always wanted to try these and I have to say they did not disappoint (apart from not being big enough) Easy to cook and very tasty. Definitely recommend

Really poor, very studgy disappointed in these

1 stars

Really poor, very studgy disappointed in these

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

