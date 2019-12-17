Tesco Frozen Strawberry & Blueberry 500G

Would better if the strawberries were sliced
Quite like the strawberry and blueberry combo. Only gripe is that the strawberries are whole and not sliced, which would have been better - especially for those of us who put it in our porridge.
Really watery and no flavour
Very disappointed, not up to Tesco's usual quality. Bland and tasteless mush.
I buy these for adding to puddings, smoothies & my breakfasts. Excellent value and really good quality fruit.