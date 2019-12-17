By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Frozen Strawberry & Blueberry 500G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Frozen Strawberry & Blueberry 500G
£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

One serving
  • Energy188kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 235kJ / 56kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen whole strawberries and whole blueberries.
  • Frozen by our growers within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Frozen by our growers within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Strawberry, Blueberry.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge.

Produce of

Produced in Serbia

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne serving (80g)
Energy235kJ / 56kcal188kJ / 45kcal
Fat0.4g0.3g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate11.1g8.9g
Sugars7.6g6.0g
Fibre2.5g2.0g
Protein0.7g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Would better if the strawberries were sliced

4 stars

Quite like the strawberry and blueberry combo. Only gripe is that the strawberries are whole and not sliced, which would have been better - especially for those of us who put it in our porridge.

No flavour

1 stars

Really watery and no flavour

Very disappointed, not up to Tesco's usual quality

1 stars

Very disappointed, not up to Tesco's usual quality. Bland and tasteless mush.

Excellent value berries

5 stars

I buy these for adding to puddings, smoothies & my breakfasts. Excellent value and really good quality fruit.

