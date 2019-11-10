Tesco Stir Fry Vegetable Mix 600G

It's about 80% carrots.
Would be much nicer with less carrots.
not very good
too much carrot,tough cabbage ,not a patch on the oriental stir fry,( which i loved,) WHY WAS IT DISCONTINUED once again Tesco you have let me down,
Way too much carrot
Too Much Carrot the Cabbage is tough and in eadable and should not be in it. Why not a Good baby Sweetcorn, Pak choi, beansprout, Mangtoute, a little grated carrot, green fines beans a little, water chestnuts, ie all Oriental vegtables that you stock with perhaps some stem Broccoli? And NOT TO expensive. Instead of awful cabbage,limp carrot and all the rest that is NOT WORTH THE £
Bag splits too easily
Bag split when storing away but was able to save contents.
Seldom in stock...
I like this stir fry a lot. It tastes good and is very convenient for a quick meal and deserves more stars than I am giving it. This is because I have tried ordering it for home delivery, sometimes even making sure that it's still in stock until the last moment that I can update my order but it seldom gets delivered because it's out of stock! Please can you get it back in stock? As it is out of stock so often perhaps you need to order more stock to meet demand?
Tasty
Was really good
Love the variety in this pack. More expensive than other frozen packs selling individual veg
Disappointing!
Only just passable, not a patch on the now discontinued oriental stir fry. Big disappointment.
Delicious! Easy and now unavailable
