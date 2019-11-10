By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Stir Fry Vegetable Mix 600G

3(11)Write a review
Tesco Stir Fry Vegetable Mix 600G
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy193kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 225kJ / 54kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of vegetables for stir frying including bean sprouts and water chestnut.
  • We work with our growers to select, pick and freeze our vegetables at their prime. Vegetable stir fry mix individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • VIBRANT & CRUNCHY A mix of stir fry vegetables with bean sprouts and water chestnuts
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot, Broccoli, Bean Sprouts (15%), Red Onion, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Sugarsnap Peas, Babycorn, Water Chestnut (5%).

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry from frozen. Pre-heat 2 x 5ml spoons of oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok over a high heat. Place vegetables in the pan. Heat for 2 minutes, reduce to medium heat and heat for a further 4-6 minutes.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (86g**)
Energy225kJ / 54kcal193kJ / 47kcal
Fat2.5g2.2g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate4.4g3.8g
Sugars3.8g3.2g
Fibre4.0g3.4g
Protein1.5g1.3g
Salt0.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 600g typically weighs 517g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

11 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

It's about 80% carrots.

2 stars

Would be much nicer with less carrots.

not very good

1 stars

too much carrot,tough cabbage ,not a patch on the oriental stir fry,( which i loved,) WHY WAS IT DISCONTINUED once again Tesco you have let me down,

Way too much carrot

3 stars

Way too much carrot

Too Much Carrot the Cabbage is tough and in eadabl

2 stars

Too Much Carrot the Cabbage is tough and in eadable and should not be in it. Why not a Good baby Sweetcorn, Pak choi, beansprout, Mangtoute, a little grated carrot, green fines beans a little, water chestnuts, ie all Oriental vegtables that you stock with perhaps some stem Broccoli? And NOT TO expensive. Instead of awful cabbage,limp carrot and all the rest that is NOT WORTH THE £

Bag splits too easily

3 stars

Bag split when storing away but was able to save contents.

Seldom in stock...

2 stars

I like this stir fry a lot. It tastes good and is very convenient for a quick meal and deserves more stars than I am giving it. This is because I have tried ordering it for home delivery, sometimes even making sure that it's still in stock until the last moment that I can update my order but it seldom gets delivered because it's out of stock! Please can you get it back in stock? As it is out of stock so often perhaps you need to order more stock to meet demand?

Tasty

5 stars

Was really good

Love the variety in this pack. More expensive than

4 stars

Love the variety in this pack. More expensive than other frozen packs selling individual veg

Disappointing!

2 stars

Only just passable, not a patch on the now discontinued oriental stir fry. Big disappointment.

Delicious! Easy and now unavailable

5 stars

Delicious! Easy and now unavailable

