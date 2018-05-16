Tilda Firecracker Basmati Rice 250G

- Energy657 kJ 156 kcal8%
Product Description
- Hot Firecracker Basmati Rice
- Visit tilda.com to find out where our delicious Basmati rice comes from and for recipe inspiration.
- Our pure basmati grains infuse with spicy smokiness and fiery, peppery heat for a flavoursome Far-Eastern twist.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
- Ready in 2 mins
- Gluten free
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and added preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Natural Basmati Rice - Steamed (92%), Red Chilli (2.4%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Garlic, Gluten Free Soy Sauce (contains Soya), Jalapeno Chilli (0.5%), Salt, Natural Colour (Paprika Extract), Smoked Paprika (0.1%), Ginger, Cayenne Pepper, Szechuan Pepper
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking time accordingly.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy.
Produce of
Made in Spain from imported and local ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Recipe Idea:
- Perfect for a quick stir fry with a spicy kick. Add sliced chicken, mushrooms and peppers and a splash of soy sauce.
- Or for a vegetarian option, add sweetcorn, green pepper, juice of a lime and garnish with coriander. Delicious served with avocado.
Number of uses
2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.
Name and address
- Tilda,
- PO Box 550,
- Rainham,
- RM13 9AE,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us via feedback@tilda.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Serving
|Energy
|523kJ/124kcal
|657kJ/156kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|3.3g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|21.9g
|27.4g
|of which sugars
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Protein
|2.7g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.53g
Safety information
