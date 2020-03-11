By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cutex Ultra Poweful Nail` Polish Remover 200Ml

5(1)Write a review
Cutex Ultra Poweful Nail` Polish Remover 200Ml
£ 1.88
£0.94/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Care Ultra-Powerful Nail Polish Remover
  • Removes gel, glitter, and dark colored nail polish
  • Fast acting spa formula
  • 98% acetone
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Acetone, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Perilla Ocymoides Seed Oil, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Benzophenone-1, BHT, Alcohol Denat., Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Denatonium Benzoate, Blue 1 (CI 42090), Ext. Violet 2 (CI 60730), Y00196

Produce of

Made in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • To Remove Nail Polish:
  • Moisten cotton, press and rub over nail until polish is removed.
  • To Remove Gel Nails:
  • 1. Using a nail file, gently buff away the clear top coat
  • 2. Soak cotton ball with remover and place on top of nail tightly wrap aluminium foil around cotton and nail and wait 10-15 minutes.
  • 3. Remove foil and scrape off any remaining polish with an orange or wood stick.
  • 4. Wash hands and buff nails for a smooth finish.

Warnings

  • WARNING: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT OR FLAME. LIQUID AND VAPORS MAY IGNITE. DO NOT USE WHEN SMOKING. KEEP OUT OF EYES. IN CASE OF EYE CONTACT, IMMEDIATELY FLUSH EYES WITH WATER, REMOVE ANY CONTACT LENSES AND CONTINUE TO FLUSH EYES WITH PLENTY OF WATER FOR AT LEAST 15 MINUTES. CONTACT PHYSICIAN. HARMFUL IF INGESTED. IN CASE OF ACCIDENTAL INGESTION, GIVE FLUIDS LIBERALLY AND CONSULT WITH LOCAL POISON CONTROL CENTER. HARMFUL TO SYNTHETIC FABRICS, WOODS FINISHED AND PLASTICS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • Beautyge, S.L.,
  • 08940 Barcelona,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • Questions?
  • Freephone 0800 085 2716
  • cutex.com

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT OR FLAME. LIQUID AND VAPORS MAY IGNITE. DO NOT USE WHEN SMOKING. KEEP OUT OF EYES. IN CASE OF EYE CONTACT, IMMEDIATELY FLUSH EYES WITH WATER, REMOVE ANY CONTACT LENSES AND CONTINUE TO FLUSH EYES WITH PLENTY OF WATER FOR AT LEAST 15 MINUTES. CONTACT PHYSICIAN. HARMFUL IF INGESTED. IN CASE OF ACCIDENTAL INGESTION, GIVE FLUIDS LIBERALLY AND CONSULT WITH LOCAL POISON CONTROL CENTER. HARMFUL TO SYNTHETIC FABRICS, WOODS FINISHED AND PLASTICS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant

5 stars

One wipe and it is off.

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Fred & Flo Cotton Wool Square Pads 50S

£ 1.75
£0.04/each

Maybelline Super Stay 892 Dusted Pearl Nailpolish 10Ml

£ 4.50
£4.50/10ml

Offer

Fred & Flo 100 Cotton Wool Balls

£ 1.30
£0.01/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here