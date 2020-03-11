Cutex Ultra Poweful Nail` Polish Remover 200Ml

Brilliant
One wipe and it is off.
Offer
Acetone, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Perilla Ocymoides Seed Oil, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Benzophenone-1, BHT, Alcohol Denat., Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Denatonium Benzoate, Blue 1 (CI 42090), Ext. Violet 2 (CI 60730), Y00196
Made in Spain
200ml ℮
WARNING: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT OR FLAME. LIQUID AND VAPORS MAY IGNITE. DO NOT USE WHEN SMOKING. KEEP OUT OF EYES. IN CASE OF EYE CONTACT, IMMEDIATELY FLUSH EYES WITH WATER, REMOVE ANY CONTACT LENSES AND CONTINUE TO FLUSH EYES WITH PLENTY OF WATER FOR AT LEAST 15 MINUTES. CONTACT PHYSICIAN. HARMFUL IF INGESTED. IN CASE OF ACCIDENTAL INGESTION, GIVE FLUIDS LIBERALLY AND CONSULT WITH LOCAL POISON CONTROL CENTER. HARMFUL TO SYNTHETIC FABRICS, WOODS FINISHED AND PLASTICS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020