Cutex Nourishing Nail Polish Remover 200Ml

Product Description
- Nourishing Nail Polish Remover
- 200ml size
- Nail Polish Remover
- With patented* botanical oil blend
- Uniquely formulated with apricot kernel oil, vitamin E and A patented* blend of linseed and perilla seed oil to help promote healthy nails.
- *US 8,486,378
- Helps promote healthy nails
- Pack size: 200ML
Ingredients
Acetone, Aqua (Water (Eau)), Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Perilla Ocymoides Seed Oil, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzophenone-1, BHT, Alcohol Denat., Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Benzoate, Limonene, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citral, Denatonium Benzoate, Yellow 11 (CI 47000), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Y00198
Produce of
Made in Spain
Warnings
- WARNING: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT OR FLAME. LIQUID AND VAPORS MAY IGNITE. DO NOT USE WHEN SMOKING. KEEP OUT OF EYES. IN CASE OF EYE CONTACT, IMMEDIATELY FLUSH EYES WITH WATER, REMOVE ANY CONTACT LENSES AND CONTINUE TO FLUSH EYES WITH PLENTY OF WATER FOR AT LEAST 15 MINUTES. CONTACT PHYSICIAN. HARMFUL IF INGESTED. IN CASE OF ACCIDENTAL INGESTION, GIVE FLUIDS LIBERALLY AND CONSULT WITH LOCAL POISON CONTROL CENTER. HARMFUL TO SYNTHETIC FABRICS, WOOD FINISHES AND PLASTICS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Beautyge,
- S.L.,
- 08940 Barcelona,
- Spain.
Return to
- U.K: Questions?
- Freephone 0800 085 2716
- cutex.com
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
