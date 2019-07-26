By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maggi Noodles Chicken 5 Pack 295G

4.5(34)Write a review
Maggi Noodles Chicken 5 Pack 295G
£ 1.50
£0.51/100g
Each pack** contains
  • Energy1129 kJ 269 kcal
    13%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt1.24g
    21%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1915 kJ

Product Description

  • 3 Minute Noodles Chicken Flavour
  • Stuff to love
  • Wheat Flour, Parsley, Onion and Carrot
  • For other delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Totally tasty and super convenient - you always have enough time for a bowl of Maggi® 3 Minute Noodles! These iconic Maggi® noodles do just what their name says: enjoy a delicious bowl of chicken noodles in just three minutes! And they're not just quick noodles - they're delicious, too - we make our classic Maggi 3 Minute Chicken Flavour Noodles with just the right balance of chicken flavour - now with 30% less fat.*
  • Why not try our tasty instant noodles with extra veggies and grilled chicken? Each pack of Maggi® 3 Minute Noodles is super versatile, and so simple to make, using either the kettle or the microwave.
  • To get started, simply break your Maggi® noodles into a bowl and add the chicken flavour sachet. If you're using the kettle, boil the kettle and pour 250ml of boiling water over your noodles, before covering and leaving your noodles for 3 minutes. If you're using the microwave, pour 250ml of cold water over your noodles and heat in the microwave on high for 2 1/2 minutes. It's as easy as that!
  • *than the market average
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you love our Maggi® 3 Minute Noodles Chicken Flavour, why not try another flavour in our 3 Minute Noodles range, like Maggi 3 Minute Noodles BBQ Beef?
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • Totally tasty chicken noodles; so simple to make!
  • Each pack contains noodles and a sachet of chicken flavouring
  • Ready in just three minutes
  • Now with 30% less fat and 25% less salt than the market average
  • Made with ingredients you know and love
  • Pack size: 295g

Information

Ingredients

Noodles: Wheat Flour (62%), Palm Oil, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonates), Stabiliser (Sodium Polyphosphate), Turmeric, Seasoning Sachet: Corn Starch, Sugar, Salt, Herbs and Spices (Turmeric, Black Pepper, Ginger, Parsley (0.04%)), Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Corn Sauce (Corn Starch, Salt), Vegetables (Carrot (0.27%), Leek, Onion (0.03%), Celery), Garlic, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Soya, Mustard and Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking appliances vary.
These instructions are given only as a guide.
Caution: Contents will be hot!

Other
Instructions: 1 Break noodles into bowl, add flavour sachet.
2 Pour over 250ml boiling water, cover and leave for 3 min.
3 Enjoy!

Preparation and Usage

  • Tips for balance
  • Why not serve your noodles with frozen vegetables, peas or sweetcorn? For one of your five a day add 80g of vegetables per person when cooking.

Number of uses

Makes 5 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

5 x 59g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**% RI*
Energy 1915 kJ365 kJ1129 kJ13%
-456 kcal87 kcal269 kcal
Fat 17.8g3.4g10.5g15%
of which: saturates 9.9g1.9g5.8g29%
Carbohydrate 61.2g11.7g36.1g14%
of which: sugars 2.2g0.4g1.3g1%
Fibre 4.2g0.8g2.5g-
Protein 10.7g2.0g6.3g13%
Salt 2.10g0.40g1.24g21%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**Pack + 250ml water; used as basis for per 100g as prepared----
Makes 5 servings----

Safety information

View more safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

34 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality and good price too

5 stars

Good quality and good price too

Unsure

5 stars

I bought this today but I’m not sure whether it’s halal. Could someone please clarify

Vegan or vegetarian?

1 stars

I have bought the chicken flavour noodles and they don't say on the ingredients that they contain any animal products are they infact vegan and vegetarian??? They don't mention anything on the packaging and the only thing that looks suspicious is the word flavourings on the ingredients list...?

Palm Oil. New formulae tasts disgusting

1 stars

Palm Oil. New formulae tasts disgusting

good....but not great

3 stars

its decent but they have nothing on other noodle brands. check out my youtube channel for proper 3 minute noodles reviews, The_Noodle_Reviewer_69

Weird Taste in Mouth?

2 stars

I bought the six pack a while ago for my boyfriend however he complained of the pastas texture being odd with a weird sensation. I didn’t believe him - I’ve just started eating them now and I’m getting a dusty sensation cover the roof of my mouth which is highly unpleasant. The noodles break away too easy so are poor quality. Not greatly impressed but you get your money’s worth. The flavour is really good but I wish the dust part wouldn’t overtake the flavour. Hoping for better Maggi!

Wonderful and better

5 stars

Bought and doing for some times now super tasty and better than hot pot Maggi simple and real quick surely recommended

Great Noodles!

4 stars

I occasionaly pick up a pack of these noodles, and when i do the taste never disappoints!

Great

5 stars

These taste really good and they are cheap so I have them every day

Chicken noodles

5 stars

Such an easy go to lunch/snack that is tasty and fills you up and always have some in my draw in work in case I forget my lunch.

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

