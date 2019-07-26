Maggi Noodles Chicken 5 Pack 295G

Good quality and good price too
Good quality and good price too
Unsure
I bought this today but I’m not sure whether it’s halal. Could someone please clarify
Vegan or vegetarian?
I have bought the chicken flavour noodles and they don't say on the ingredients that they contain any animal products are they infact vegan and vegetarian??? They don't mention anything on the packaging and the only thing that looks suspicious is the word flavourings on the ingredients list...?
Palm Oil. New formulae tasts disgusting
Palm Oil. New formulae tasts disgusting
good....but not great
its decent but they have nothing on other noodle brands. check out my youtube channel for proper 3 minute noodles reviews, The_Noodle_Reviewer_69
Weird Taste in Mouth?
I bought the six pack a while ago for my boyfriend however he complained of the pastas texture being odd with a weird sensation. I didn’t believe him - I’ve just started eating them now and I’m getting a dusty sensation cover the roof of my mouth which is highly unpleasant. The noodles break away too easy so are poor quality. Not greatly impressed but you get your money’s worth. The flavour is really good but I wish the dust part wouldn’t overtake the flavour. Hoping for better Maggi!
Wonderful and better
Bought and doing for some times now super tasty and better than hot pot Maggi simple and real quick surely recommended
Great Noodles!
I occasionaly pick up a pack of these noodles, and when i do the taste never disappoints!
Great
These taste really good and they are cheap so I have them every day
Chicken noodles
Such an easy go to lunch/snack that is tasty and fills you up and always have some in my draw in work in case I forget my lunch.