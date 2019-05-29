By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sprinkle Chocolate Beans 75G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Sprinkle Chocolate Beans 75G
£ 1.00
£1.34/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1991kJ / 474kcal

Product Description

  • Sugar coated milk chocolate beans.
  • Colourful & Crunchy
  • Pack size: 75G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Glazing Agents (Acacia, Carnauba Wax, White and Yellow Beeswax, Shellac), Radish Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Lemon Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate, Algae Concentrate.

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 35% minimum, Milk solids 14% minimum.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in Poland, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a pack (7.5g)
Energy1991kJ / 474kcal149kJ / 36kcal
Fat18.6g1.4g
Saturates11.2g0.8g
Carbohydrate72.7g5.5g
Sugars63.1g4.7g
Fibre1.5g0.1g
Protein3.2g0.2g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Full of sugar, hard to find the chocolate

1 stars

They are much smaller beans now, so hardly any chocolate in the middle. How can you call them chocolate beans, when the main ingredient is sugar

