Tesco Sprinkle Chocolate Beans 75G

Full of sugar, hard to find the chocolate
They are much smaller beans now, so hardly any chocolate in the middle. How can you call them chocolate beans, when the main ingredient is sugar
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Glazing Agents (Acacia, Carnauba Wax, White and Yellow Beeswax, Shellac), Radish Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Lemon Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate, Algae Concentrate.
Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 35% minimum, Milk solids 14% minimum.
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Produced in Poland, Packed in the U.K.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a pack (7.5g)
|Energy
|1991kJ / 474kcal
|149kJ / 36kcal
|Fat
|18.6g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|11.2g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|72.7g
|5.5g
|Sugars
|63.1g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|3.2g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
