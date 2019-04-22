Tesco Roast Potato Seasoning 84G

Never again!
I have been cooking roast dinners for over 50 years but yesterday for the first time I actually liked the roast parsnips more! Not that I don't like parsnips but they are definitely not at the top of the food chain when roasted! Yesterday we were having roast lamb and I thought this sounded just the ticket as it had rosemary in it. Well, what I took out of the oven was not some beautiful golden crispy roasties but gross looking charred lumps. I bravely tried one - like eating a salt encrusted blob! Luckily I am off to my friend's today where we are having cold chicken, salad and new potatoes - thank goodness!