By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Roast Potato Seasoning 84G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Roast Potato Seasoning 84G
£ 0.90
£0.11/10g
One teaspoon
  • Energy137kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1307kJ / 309kcal

Product Description

  • A semolina blend with herbs and onion.
  • ADDS HERBY CRUNCH Fragrant rosemary, blended with semolina for the crispiest roasties
  • ADDS HERBY CRUNCH Fragrant rosemary, blended with semolina for the crispiest roasties
  • Pack size: 84g

Information

Ingredients

Durum Wheat Semolina (80%), Salt, Onion, Black Pepper, Rosemary, White Pepper, Rosemary Powder, Thyme.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

84g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne teaspoon (10.5g)
Energy1307kJ / 309kcal137kJ / 32kcal
Fat1.6g0.2g
Saturates0.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate61.4g6.4g
Sugars9.5g1.0g
Fibre4.3g0.5g
Protein10.0g1.1g
Salt11.5g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Never again!

1 stars

I have been cooking roast dinners for over 50 years but yesterday for the first time I actually liked the roast parsnips more! Not that I don't like parsnips but they are definitely not at the top of the food chain when roasted! Yesterday we were having roast lamb and I thought this sounded just the ticket as it had rosemary in it. Well, what I took out of the oven was not some beautiful golden crispy roasties but gross looking charred lumps. I bravely tried one - like eating a salt encrusted blob! Luckily I am off to my friend's today where we are having cold chicken, salad and new potatoes - thank goodness!

Usually bought next

Tesco Goose Fat 320G

£ 1.50
£0.47/100g

Offer

Hearty Food Co. 15 Yorkshire Puddings 230G

£ 0.50
£2.18/kg

Schwartz Crispy Roast Potatoes Limited Edition 38G

£ 0.85
£2.24/100g

Offer

Tesco Mixed Herbs 30G 30G

£ 1.00
£0.33/10g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here