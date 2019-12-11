Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Cheese & Pancetta 65G

Not very good.
Not very good. The 'smoke flavour' made it taste like eating a pot of smokey bacon crisps. Also felt a bit misled, there's no pancetta involved here.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 331kJ
Pasta Spirals (51%) (Durum Wheat Semolina), Potato Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Cheese Powder (8%) (Milk), Salt, Flavourings (contain Milk), Yeast Extract, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Dried Parsley, Toasted Garlic, Cream Powder (Milk), Smoke Flavouring
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Lid.
Produced in the UK
This pot contains 1 portion
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per Pot (315g) As Prepared
|% Reference Intake
|Energy
|331kJ
|1044kJ
|12%
|-
|78kcal
|247kcal
|12%
|Fat
|1.1g
|3.4g
|5%
|of which Saturates
|0.6g
|1.8g
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|14.4g
|45.5g
|of which Sugars
|1.5g
|4.8g
|5%
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|0.9g
|Protein
|2.6g
|8.1g
|Salt
|0.54g
|1.69g
|28%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pot contains 1 portion
|-
|-
|-
