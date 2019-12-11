Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Macaroni & Cheese 65G

it's good
nice quick and easy snack,as for customer who couldn't eat it because it smelt like sick,its like a nice ripe Stilton,don't smell it too closley,just enjoy the taste.
Favourite easy snack
Favourite go-to when I don’t have time or energy to make a ‘proper meal’. Tip: fill half way. Stir until powder is mixed in. Fill rest of way. Stir. Add bit of butter. Cover. Leave for 5mins. Stir and enjoy!
Smells like sick.
Didn’t get to eat it; the smell put me off. It smells like sick. I don’t know how anyone can eat something that smells like actual vomit.