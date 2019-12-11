By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Pot Cheese & Broccoli 65G

3(2)Write a review
Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Pot Cheese & Broccoli 65G
£ 1.10
£0.17/10g

Offer

Per pot (305g) as prepared
  • Energy1046kJ 247kcal
    12%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt1.67g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 343kJ

Product Description

  • Dried pasta spirals in a mild cheese sauce mix with broccoli pieces, onion and toasted garlic.
  • Just add hot water to the fill line
  • Low fat
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 65g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Pasta Spirals (51%) (Durum Wheat Semolina), Dried Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Cheese Powder (8%) (Milk), Salt, Dried Broccoli (1.5%), Flavourings (contain Milk), Yeast Extract, Onion Powder (0.5%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Cream Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Toasted Garlic, Ground Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Egg, Mustard and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Lid.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Deliciously creamy pasta in 5 minutes...
  • 1 Pour in boiling water to the inside fill line.
  • 2 Stir. Cover with lid, leave for 2 minutes...
  • 3 Stir. Reapply lid. Wait 3 more minutes, enjoy!
  • Take care! Contents will be hot.

Number of uses

This pot contains 1 portion

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product.
  • If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722
  • Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
  • Or write to us at
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.

Net Contents

65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer Pot (305g) As Prepared% Reference Intake
Energy 343kJ1046kJ12%
-81kcal247kcal12%
Fat 1.1g3.4g5%
of which Saturates 0.6g1.8g9%
Carbohydrate 14.9g45.4g
of which Sugars 1.7g5.1g6%
Fibre <0.5g1.1g
Protein 2.7g8.2g
Salt 0.55g1.67g28%
This pot contains 1 portion---

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

The BEST!

5 stars

Deliciously thick and gooey as it should be!!!

It was really bad quality, it was really thick and

1 stars

It was really bad quality, it was really thick and gooey

