Merchant Gourmet Mexican Grains 250G

- Energy863 kJ 205 kcal10%
- Fat3.3g5%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars4.4g5%
- Salt1.57g26%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g (as sold)
Product Description
- Spicy Mexican-Style Grains & Pulses
- Unlock the world's larder
- Chilli rating - 3
- Low saturated fat
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Long-Grain Rice (42%) (Water, Long-Grain Rice), Red Quinoa (18%) (Water, Red Quinoa), Sweetcorn (18%), Adzuki Beans, Chilli Paste (Sugar, Red Pepper Juice, Molasses, Tomato Purée, Water, Salt, Jalapeño Powder, Smoked Paprika Powder, Onion Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Cayenne Powder, Garlic Salt), Roquito® Sauce (Water, Red Jalapeño Peppers, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Onion, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum), Olive Oil, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Smoked Paprika
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep in the fridge and eat within 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Easy to prepare
- Squeeze the pouch to loosen the grains. For best results, heat through in a pan with a dash of water. Otherwise, tear a 2cm opening at the top and microwave for 45s at 900w, or simply enjoy it cold.
- Get creative
- ...with a nutritious burrito bowl. Mix some spiced black beans with chopped beetroot, red pepper and sweetcorn. Add the Mexican-Style Grains, and serve with fresh guacamole.
Number of uses
Serves 2 (125g per serving)
Recycling info
Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Merchant Gourmet,
- 2 Rollins Street,
- London,
- SE15 1EW.
Return to
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as sold)
|Energy kJ / kcal
|691 / 164
|Fat
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrates
|29.9g
|of which sugars
|3.5g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|Protein
|3.7g
|Salt
|1.26g
