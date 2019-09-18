By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From 12 Rocky Road Mini Bites

Tesco Free From 12 Rocky Road Mini Bites
£ 2.50
£0.21/each
One rocky road
  • Energy345kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2224kJ / 533kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free rocky road biscuits made with rice and maize flour, dark chocolate, sultanas and marshmallows.
  • Made with Belgian dark chocolate, currants, marshmallows and biscuit pieces for a crispy bite
  • Free from Milk, egg, wheat & gluten
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (42%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sultanas (15%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Marshmallow (3.5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Dextrose, Thickener (Carrageenan), Corn Starch, Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Polyphosphates), Colour (Beetroot Red)], Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Rice Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

12 x Mini Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne rocky road (15g)
Energy2224kJ / 533kcal345kJ / 83kcal
Fat31.4g4.9g
Saturates14.2g2.2g
Carbohydrate57.4g8.9g
Sugars39.0g6.0g
Fibre2.7g0.4g
Protein3.8g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

The new recipe is bad

1 stars

I used to buy these all the time for my nephews but since the recipe changed, they just taste bad. The shape of the tub has also changed but that’s fine. They are now higher calorie and now have too much chocolate on top. All I can taste is dark chocolate and sultanas. The ingredients have changed and I know this. I hope you change the bites back to how they used to be.

Recipe change ruined it

1 stars

These used to be my favourite treat, but I've noticed that just recently Tesco changed the packaging AND the recipe - they used to taste amazing. Now they're nothing like rocky roads. Huge thumb down. Tesco - please revert the recipe change!

Vegan treat

3 stars

I used to love these they were delicious but they have changed supplier/recipe and although still a sweet treat they are not as nice as the old version.

Don't bother

2 stars

Why have you changed these? They were perfect. I'll have to find a new treat from now on.

