Tesco Free From 12 Rocky Road Mini Bites

The new recipe is bad
I used to buy these all the time for my nephews but since the recipe changed, they just taste bad. The shape of the tub has also changed but that’s fine. They are now higher calorie and now have too much chocolate on top. All I can taste is dark chocolate and sultanas. The ingredients have changed and I know this. I hope you change the bites back to how they used to be.
Recipe change ruined it
These used to be my favourite treat, but I've noticed that just recently Tesco changed the packaging AND the recipe - they used to taste amazing. Now they're nothing like rocky roads. Huge thumb down. Tesco - please revert the recipe change!
Vegan treat
I used to love these they were delicious but they have changed supplier/recipe and although still a sweet treat they are not as nice as the old version.
Don't bother
Why have you changed these? They were perfect. I'll have to find a new treat from now on.