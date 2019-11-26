By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From 12 Chocolate Mini Brownies Bites

Tesco Free From 12 Chocolate Mini Brownies Bites
£ 2.50
£0.21/each
One brownie
  • Energy235kJ 56kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1958kJ / 469kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free mini brownie bites made with dark chocolate, almonds and rice flour.
  • Soft baked with Belgian dark chocolate chunks for a rich brownie

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (32%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Butter (Milk), Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6%), Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Dried Egg, Rice Flour, Almonds, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne brownie (12g)
Energy1958kJ / 469kcal235kJ / 56kcal
Fat27.8g3.3g
Saturates13.6g1.6g
Carbohydrate44.3g5.3g
Sugars34.3g4.1g
Fibre4.4g0.5g
Protein8.3g1.0g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

