Tesco Free From 12 Chocolate Mini Brownies Bites

Product Description
- Gluten free mini brownie bites made with dark chocolate, almonds and rice flour.
- Soft baked with Belgian dark chocolate chunks for a rich brownie
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (32%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Butter (Milk), Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6%), Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Dried Egg, Rice Flour, Almonds, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One brownie (12g)
|Energy
|1958kJ / 469kcal
|235kJ / 56kcal
|Fat
|27.8g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|13.6g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|44.3g
|5.3g
|Sugars
|34.3g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|8.3g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
