Tesco Free From Chocolate Brownie 45G

Tastes good.
Really liked the taste and texture of these brownies and are equally as good as many competitors but they are more reasonably priced.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1917kJ / 459kcal
INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (32%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Butter (Milk), Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6%), Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Egg, Rice Flour, Almonds, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).
Store in a cool dry place.
1 Servings
Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
45g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One brownie (45g)
|Energy
|1917kJ / 459kcal
|863kJ / 207kcal
|Fat
|26.5g
|11.9g
|Saturates
|13.6g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|47.3g
|21.3g
|Sugars
|33.3g
|15.0g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.2g
|Protein
|6.5g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
