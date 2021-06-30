We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From Chocolate Brownie 45G

Tesco Free From Chocolate Brownie 45G
£ 0.80
£1.78/100g
One brownie (45g)
  • Energy863kJ 207kcal
    10%
  • Fat11.9g
    17%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars15.0g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1917kJ / 459kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free brownie made with dark chocolate and rice flour.
  • Rich & Gooey
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (32%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Butter (Milk), Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6%), Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Egg, Rice Flour, Almonds, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

45g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne brownie (45g)
Energy1917kJ / 459kcal863kJ / 207kcal
Fat26.5g11.9g
Saturates13.6g6.1g
Carbohydrate47.3g21.3g
Sugars33.3g15.0g
Fibre2.7g1.2g
Protein6.5g2.9g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Tastes good.

4 stars

Really liked the taste and texture of these brownies and are equally as good as many competitors but they are more reasonably priced.

