Simple Kind To Hair Gentle Care Conditioner 400Ml

Its Simples, Kind to Hair Gentle Care Conditioner. 1 Vitamin pro – vitamin B5, 3 hair loving ingredients Calendula, chamomile oil and geranium oil, and 0 artificial perfume or colour that can upset your skin. Simple Goodness! For healthy, soft hair our Gentle Conditioner is a perfect blend of ingredients to restore and replenish your hair. Perfect even for a sensitive dry scalp. For best results... use our Gentle Care Shampoo first. Massage the everyday conditioner through the ends of your hair. Leave it for a minute the rinse thoroughly. Avoid contact with eyes. Smile, it’s Simple. Simple Goodness! Dermatologically Tested and Approved. By Simple, the sensitive skin experts. Our Special gentle formula… Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Bis-PEG/PPG-20/20 Dimethicone, Ceteareth-20, Allantoin, Methylparaben, Disodium EDTA, Calendula Officinalis Extract, Propylene Glycol, Dipropylene Glycol, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1,3-Diol,Citric Acid, Anthemis Nobilis Oil, Pelargonium Graveolens Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Sorbic Acid Ingredients correct at time of publishing. Always check product packaging. Simple skincare contains no animal deprived ingredients. No artificial perfume or colour. No unnecessary ingredients so it won't upset your skin. Dermatologically Tested and Approved. Perfect for even sensitive scalps. Simple have been the experts in sensitive skin since launching the first perfume and colour-free soap in 1960. We’ve stayed committed to our original philosophy of creating skincare products suitable for all skin types.

Dermatologically Tested and Approved Perfect for a sensitive scalps= With Vitamin Pro-Vitamin B5 Hair loving ingredients Calendula Chamomile Oil Geranium Oil No Artificial perfume or colour No harsh chemicals

Pack size: 400ML

Produce of

Poland

Net Contents

400 ℮