Simple Kind To Hair Gentle Care Shampoo 400Ml

  • Its Simples, Kind to Hair Gentle Care Shampoo hair care. 1 Vitamin pro – vitamin B5, 3 hair loving ingredients Calendula, chamomile oil and geranium oil, and 0 artificial perfume or colour that can upset your skin. Simple Goodness! For healthy, soft hair our Gentle Care everyday Shampoo is a perfect blend of ingredients to restore and replenish your hair. Perfect even for a sensitive scalp.
  • For best results... use our everyday Gentle Care Conditioner as well. Massage the conditioner through the ends of your hair. Leave it for a minute the rinse thoroughly. Avoid contact with eyes.
  • Smile, it’s Simple. Simple Goodness! Dermatologically Tested and Approved. By Simple, the sensitive skin experts. Our Special blend… Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamide DEA, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Panthenol, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxymethylglycinate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Dipropylene Glycol, Anthemis Nobilis Oil, Pelargonium Graveolens Oil, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Hydroxide Ingredients correct at time of publishing. Always check product packaging. Simple skincare contains no animal deprived ingredients. No artificial perfume or colour. No unnecessary ingredients so it won't upset your skin. Dermatologically Tested and Approved.
  • Gentle Shampoo and Conditioner, fragrance free and perfect for a sensitive or dry scalp. Simple have been the experts in sensitive skin since launching the first perfume and colour-free soap in 1960. We’ve stayed committed to our original philosophy of creating skincare products suitable for all skin types.
  • Ingredients to restore and replenish your hair
  • Perfect for sensitive scalps
  • With Vitamin Pro-Vitamin B5
  • Hair Loving Ingredients
  • Calendula
  • Chamomile Oil
  • Geranium Oil
  • No artificial perfumes, no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin
  • Dermatologically Tested and Approved
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

lovely product

5 stars

I was so happy with the results of this shampoo.My hair felt so soft and very clean.It was nice and very shiny and easy to brush and style.Very gentle on my scalp with no fear of irritation to my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice and hair feels very clean

3 stars

I've been using this shampoo for quite a few weeks. Whilst I can't say it's the best shampoo I've ever used, I also have nothing really negative to say about it. It cleans your hair well with no strong smell and really that's all you want from a shampoo. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

As a fan of simple products I was eager to try this new shampoo with chamomile and glycerin. It's not just gentle on your scalp but leaves your hair soft and shiny. It has got a slight scent but not overpowering. It lathers up nicely so you dont need to use alot at a time and makes your scalp feel refreshed and clean. Thumbs up from me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great results

3 stars

I got this product a few weeks ago and really like it. The product smells great and also leaves the hair feeling really nourished. Nice and easy to apply and you don’t need a lot to produce a good lather [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle shampoo

4 stars

It contains Sodium Laureth Sulfate which is a gentler sulfate and while I don't need sulfate-free shampoo, my hair seems to appreciate the difference. The plastic packaging seems to be recyclable but I'm considering trying out shampoo bars in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great lather

3 stars

Tried this shampoo on 3 different occasions before coming to the conclusion that it’s not suitable for me. It lathers up lovely and hair does feel clean when rinsing, but unfortunately due to the type of hair I have it was left in a tangled mess. I needed lots of conditioner to even get a brush through it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh Feeling

4 stars

A great shampoo for sensitive skin which leaves your hair feeling wonderfully fresh and clean after use. The lack of an artificial scent and use of natural products in its ingredients make it safe for all those who can be sensitive to artificial scents. The shampoo is thick and quite sticky but soaps up well for great coverage meaning the bottle will last well and help reduce the amount of plastic waste produced. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle yet effective

5 stars

A very gentle yet effective shampoo, its great on hair which is natural and has no colour or treatments on. The use of a conditioner was not needed and hair felt, smooth silky and shiny. The scent is fresh and very pleasant [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product

5 stars

I was lucky enough to try this, after trying so many shampoos and not being satisfied with the quality I gave this simple shampoo a try and it is absolutely amazing and it has left my hair so silky and soft, that I got my daughter to try it and is very impressed with the results.my daughter won?t be trying anything else besides this shampoo. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple product at its best for hair

5 stars

I like to wash my hair every day but suffer from a sensitive scalp so finding the right shampoo is hard at times as I don?t want all the nasty chemicals in my hair either so I?m overwhelmed that I have eventually found the right product for my hair needs. I suffer with frizzy, coloured hair aswell but couldn?t find anything gentle enough for my scalp but also nourish my hair but simple shampoo has done this. It?s a lovely creamy consistency and a little goes a long way and foams lovely on my hair. I love that it has no chemical scent of any kind yet still smells fresh. I must on my shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 67 reviews

