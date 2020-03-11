Simple Water Boost Micellar Cleansing Water 400Ml

It’s okay 3 stars Review from unilever.com 17th August 2019 I bought this product a few days ago and also got some of the wipes they are good products and do what they say on the bottle leave your skin feel clean and fresh and doesn’t leave any lotion feel on my face all in all happy with the product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 16th August 2019 Easy to open use and apply , good bottle shape eye-catching labelling . Removed all make up used with minimum product used, left my skin clean and fresh , the product was not oily like others I’ve used, was soft on my skin and caused no adverse effects. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect 5 stars Review from unilever.com 16th August 2019 I suffer from sensitive skin and tend to stay with my usual brand to avoid any reactions. On first look it is a clear serum water type with no scent. The cleansing water has micelles that pull the dirt from your pores. 1st use, it appeared to have no reaction with my skin and seemed to cleanse my skin without leaving a residue on my skin. It felt refreshed and clean, a must buy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

soothing and gentle 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 i like using micellar water to remove makeup but i often find them to be too drying or harsh on my skin . Ive been really impressed with this micellar remover . It feels cooling and soothing on the skin and easily removes all makeup with ease and without scrubbing . It is easy to remove eye makeup and doesnt make my eyes sting or feel sore. It left my skin feeling clean , purified and soothed . My skin also felt calmed and hydrated and not tight . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Skin reviving 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 I’ve only ever tried cream cleansers from Simple in the past so was pleased to see a different product out there. The size of the bottle is great too! after application your skin is left feeling really clean and fresh, and doesn’t leave an oily texture which I find a lot of cleansers do [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great water 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 I liked this water,because it does job quite good. You don't need brush your face many times. It's enough for a few. It doesn't have bad smell. I think I will use this many times.And buyit again. Would recommed for a friend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 I absolutely love the simple water boost micellar cleansing water. It is great for sensitive skin and doesn't contain any harsh Chemicals. I have been using it to cleanse my face as well as remove make up and it works equally well for both. It isn't greasy and leaves my skin feeling really nice. Will definately be a regular purchase [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely cleanser 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 I have been using this cleanser for about a week now and I think it is great. So simple to use, I just add a bit to a cleansing pad/cotton wool and wipe over my face, no need to rinse. It is perfect when I am in a hurry. No irritation or redness, it is very gentle and not strongly scented. A great cleansing water which I will continue to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good micellar cleanser 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 I really liked this cleanser, is just very simple and it doesn't upset my skin which is very sensitive due to rosacea. The cleanser doesn't have any perfume or colour and is very basic but does the job. All my makeup was removed after used and didn't leave me with a red face. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]