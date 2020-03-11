By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Simple Water Boost Micellar Cleansing Water 400Ml

4.5(66)Write a review
Simple Water Boost Micellar Cleansing Water 400Ml
£ 3.50
£0.88/100ml

Offer

  • Introducing new Simple Water Boost Micellar Cleansing Water - our much loved Simple Micellar Cleansing Water, infused with skin-loving minerals and a plant extract. This Simple cleanser is specifically developed for dry, dehydrated or sensitive skin, it gently yet effectively cleanses and removes impurities and make-up from your face, whilst also soothing and instantly re-hydrating thirsty skin. Skin feels refreshed, supple and instantly hydrated without irritation. No need to rinse after! Cleansing is an important part of a healthy skincare regime. However, some cleansers are harsh and can strip away natural oils from the skin, making it dry and dehydrated. Our Micellar Water is lightweight on your skin, our micellar cleansing bubbles are smart enough to attract and lift make-up and impurities off your face, without leaving it dry or tight. Infused with skin-essential minerals and a plant extract, Simple Water Boost Micellar Cleansing Water instantly re-hydrates your skin, leaving it feeling instantly more comfortable, supple and refreshed. As per all our Simple products, Simple Water Boost Micellar Cleansing Water contains no harsh chemicals, artificial colours or perfume, making it perfectly suitable for dehydrated, dry or sensitive skin. Simple Water Boost Micellar Cleansing Water is part of the new Simple Water Boost skincare range, specifically dedicated to reversing the 5 signs of dehydration: dryness, roughness, feelings of tightness, dullness and dry dehydration lines; to leave skin revitalised, supple and dewy fresh. Why not try our other products to help keep your skin hydrated? After cleansing with Simple Water Boost Micellar Cleansing Water, we recommend applying Simple Water Boost Hydrating Booster all over your face to help prime your skin to retain moisture, and finishing with Simple Hydrating Light Moisturiser to complete your hydration skincare routine.
  • Simple Water Boost Micellar Cleansing Water gently yet effectively cleanses your skin, removing both dirt and make-up
  • This face cleanser instantly hydrates, leaving skin feeling refreshed and supple
  • This facial cleanser by Simple has a lightweight formulation, no sticky or greasy residue - a great make-up remover
  • Our Simple Water Boost Micellar Cleansing Water doesn’t leave skin feeling tight, instead skin feels comfortable and revitalised
  • Our product relies on micellar technology formulation infused with skin loving minerals and a plant extract for effective yet instantly hydrating cleansing
  • Simple Micellar Water contains no harsh chemicals, artificial colours or perfume, making it perfectly suitable for dehydrated, dry or sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Phenoxyethanol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Propylene Glycol Citric Acid, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Chloride, Saccharide Isomerate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Lactic Acid

Storage

null

Produce of

Italy

Warnings

  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useWARNING: for external use only. Avoid direct contact with eyes

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useWARNING: for external use only. Avoid direct contact with eyes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

66 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

It’s okay

3 stars

I bought this product a few days ago and also got some of the wipes they are good products and do what they say on the bottle leave your skin feel clean and fresh and doesn’t leave any lotion feel on my face all in all happy with the product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

4 stars

Easy to open use and apply , good bottle shape eye-catching labelling . Removed all make up used with minimum product used, left my skin clean and fresh , the product was not oily like others I’ve used, was soft on my skin and caused no adverse effects. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect

5 stars

I suffer from sensitive skin and tend to stay with my usual brand to avoid any reactions. On first look it is a clear serum water type with no scent. The cleansing water has micelles that pull the dirt from your pores. 1st use, it appeared to have no reaction with my skin and seemed to cleanse my skin without leaving a residue on my skin. It felt refreshed and clean, a must buy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

soothing and gentle

5 stars

i like using micellar water to remove makeup but i often find them to be too drying or harsh on my skin . Ive been really impressed with this micellar remover . It feels cooling and soothing on the skin and easily removes all makeup with ease and without scrubbing . It is easy to remove eye makeup and doesnt make my eyes sting or feel sore. It left my skin feeling clean , purified and soothed . My skin also felt calmed and hydrated and not tight . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Skin reviving

5 stars

I’ve only ever tried cream cleansers from Simple in the past so was pleased to see a different product out there. The size of the bottle is great too! after application your skin is left feeling really clean and fresh, and doesn’t leave an oily texture which I find a lot of cleansers do [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great water

5 stars

I liked this water,because it does job quite good. You don't need brush your face many times. It's enough for a few. It doesn't have bad smell. I think I will use this many times.And buyit again. Would recommed for a friend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

5 stars

I absolutely love the simple water boost micellar cleansing water. It is great for sensitive skin and doesn't contain any harsh Chemicals. I have been using it to cleanse my face as well as remove make up and it works equally well for both. It isn't greasy and leaves my skin feeling really nice. Will definately be a regular purchase [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely cleanser

5 stars

I have been using this cleanser for about a week now and I think it is great. So simple to use, I just add a bit to a cleansing pad/cotton wool and wipe over my face, no need to rinse. It is perfect when I am in a hurry. No irritation or redness, it is very gentle and not strongly scented. A great cleansing water which I will continue to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good micellar cleanser

5 stars

I really liked this cleanser, is just very simple and it doesn't upset my skin which is very sensitive due to rosacea. The cleanser doesn't have any perfume or colour and is very basic but does the job. All my makeup was removed after used and didn't leave me with a red face. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very impressed

5 stars

I really like using this product. It's perfect for helping keep my skin clear and oil free. I've seen a reduction in blackheads and open pores. It smells really nice and doesn't leave a trace. Will be buying more when needed and will be recommending. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 66 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Fred & Flo Cotton Wool Square Pads 50S

£ 1.75
£0.04/each

Simple Kind To Skin Micellar Cleansing Water 400Ml

£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Simple Water Boost Face Hydrating Bster 25Ml

£ 7.00
£2.80/10ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here