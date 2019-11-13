By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tresemme Heat Protect Keratin Smooth Spray 200Ml

5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tresemme Heat Protect Keratin Smooth Spray 200Ml
£ 5.50
£2.75/100ml
  • TRESemme Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray offers just the protection your hair needs, without taking away its natural feel. In life, sometimes you’ve got to take the rough with the smooth. But with hair, you really shouldn’t have to. Getting a smooth, frizz-controlled style shouldn’t mean settling for limp locks or poker straight hair that barely moves. Well, say hello to Keratin Smooth, as seen backstage at some of this season’s runway shows. This spray with Keratin and Marula oil from Africa, gives you 72 hours of frizz control and 5 smoothing benefits in 1 system, for hair that’s silky smooth but still full of natural movement. The system has anti frizz and heat protectant properties, detangles knots, boosts shine, adds softness and tames flyaways. Beautifully smooth hair starts with gentle cleansing. Apply a generous dose of TRESemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo to wet hair. Gently massage the scalp and roots with fingertips to work into a lather. Once you’ve worked up a good lather, rinse well and follow up with the Keratin Smooth Conditioner to fight frizz and smooth every strand. Then prep hair for styling with the Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Hair Spray, and finish with the Keratin Smooth Shine Oil to give your look professional-quality polish. If you think TRESemme Heat Protect Spray is one of the best hair heat protect sprays for your frizzy hair, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips on TRESemme website. Keratin Smooth is part of TRESemme Pro Collection. Our Pro Collection range gives you great hair foundation, whatever your style with our Pro Technology system. Putting pro performance in your hands every day. For more Pro tips from our stylists, visit www.tresemme.com/uk.
  • Help protect your locks against heat damage with TRESemme Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray
  • TRESemme Keratin Smooth System provides gentle hair care and helps you achieve silky smooth hair that's still full of natural movement
  • Formulated with Keratin and Marula oil, this heat defence spray lets you enjoy up to 72 hours of frizz control
  • Use Keratin Smooth Heat Protection Spray as a detangling spray or to add some shine and softness while taming flyaways
  • Enjoy a smooth look and feel that moves as you do with TRESemme Heat Protect Spray
  • Follow up with our Smooth Shine Oil for an extra polished look and complete hair treatment
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Amodimethicone, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Benzophenone-4, Cetrimonium Chloride, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethyl Palmitamine, Disodium EDTA, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Parfum, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Polysorbate 20, Propylene glycol, PVP, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Sodium benzoate, Trideceth-12, Triethanolamine, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Always use Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray beofre heat styling your hair. Our spray helps to create a barrier against the damage of blow drying, straightening and heat curlng upto 230 degrees giving you the perfect base to start styling. Spray liberally from 6 to 8 inches away onto damp, towel dried hair and comb throught. The pump offers easy misitng. Use either on damp hair before you blow dry or on dry hair before heat curling or flat ironing to help shield from damaging heat. After using the Keratin Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner apply the Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray and get protection for heat styling damage, leavin gyour hair luxuriously smooth and shiny. Suitable for colour treated hair.

Warnings

  • Danger: extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Flammable until fully dry. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAvoid contact with eye. Can cause eye irritation. In case of contact with eyes rinse thoroughly with water.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Bye frizzy ends

5 stars

I was surprised by the effect of the spray and now it is in my must have list! Not only it smooths my hair and helps to brush them but also my hair is not as frizzy as they used to be on the second day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Product!

4 stars

I have been using this as part of my hair styling routine everyday. The product smells really nice and it doesn't feel heavy on your hair. I have found some heat protection products can make your hair feel heavy and greasy but this one doesn't. I would defiantly use this again as a heat defense for my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

That tresemme smell!

5 stars

Has that tresemme smell I find all their products have. Hair feels less fried more smoothed after straightening than it would without. Not sure about the 72 hour claim but for 18 hours it can manage. Offers heat protection to 230 which is great as I wouldn’t put anything hotter than that to my hair anyway. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves hair feeling soft and smelling gorgeous

5 stars

I personally always use a heat protection spray before drying my hair. This particular one is brilliant at keeping hair smooth and taming my flyaway hairs! Also prevents my hair from being damaged. Without this spray my hair would literally be a rough frizz ball! It's an absolute life saver at keeping my hair looking healthy, smooth, soft, and silky! It's very easy to apply and smells gorgeous too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great high street product!

5 stars

I used this on my hair this morning and It instantly smoothed out my frizz! Since the weather is turning miserable in the UK , I definitely need something that is going to keep my hair looking smooth and healthy. Will be recommending this to my friends as an alternative to buying expensive products from hairdressers. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product!!

5 stars

I have been using the Keratin smooth protect spray for a while now and I have been loving the results so far!! It makes my hair feel and look healthy. Leaves a nice shine as well. The spray also smells great. Would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

