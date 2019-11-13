Tresemme Heat Protect Keratin Smooth Spray 200Ml

Bye frizzy ends
I was surprised by the effect of the spray and now it is in my must have list! Not only it smooths my hair and helps to brush them but also my hair is not as frizzy as they used to be on the second day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good Product!
I have been using this as part of my hair styling routine everyday. The product smells really nice and it doesn't feel heavy on your hair. I have found some heat protection products can make your hair feel heavy and greasy but this one doesn't. I would defiantly use this again as a heat defense for my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
That tresemme smell!
Has that tresemme smell I find all their products have. Hair feels less fried more smoothed after straightening than it would without. Not sure about the 72 hour claim but for 18 hours it can manage. Offers heat protection to 230 which is great as I wouldn’t put anything hotter than that to my hair anyway. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Leaves hair feeling soft and smelling gorgeous
I personally always use a heat protection spray before drying my hair. This particular one is brilliant at keeping hair smooth and taming my flyaway hairs! Also prevents my hair from being damaged. Without this spray my hair would literally be a rough frizz ball! It's an absolute life saver at keeping my hair looking healthy, smooth, soft, and silky! It's very easy to apply and smells gorgeous too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great high street product!
I used this on my hair this morning and It instantly smoothed out my frizz! Since the weather is turning miserable in the UK , I definitely need something that is going to keep my hair looking smooth and healthy. Will be recommending this to my friends as an alternative to buying expensive products from hairdressers. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product!!
I have been using the Keratin smooth protect spray for a while now and I have been loving the results so far!! It makes my hair feel and look healthy. Leaves a nice shine as well. The spray also smells great. Would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]