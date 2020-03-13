Fine Elements 2000W Flat Fan Heater

Its missing from my order and i need it
I ordered this online...you still have it on you shop but its when the driver came with all the grocery...i just saw that its not here ! I need it because its very cold in my flat !
Almost caught fire
Worked quite well for about six weeks, until the plug almost caught fire, it’s completely black and I burnt my hand switching it off and unplugging it, luckily I was at home when this happened, shame I don’t have the receipt or box.
DO NOT BUY THIS JUNK.
I have had 2 of these and both lasted a month or two. My third one has just packed up today, unfortunately I didn't keep receipts. Worst piece of junk I've ever bought.
Not long in heating a room up but only give a 3 as
Not long in heating a room up but only give a 3 as it's very noisy need TV turned up to try and drown it out.
Great heater
Bought for daughter at uni and she loves it. Great value product.
Great heater!
I am very happy with this product and will recommend to you.
Great value
Excellent little effective fan heater for instantly warming up a small space
easy to use
Just what I needed a good cheep blow heater that sits flat on the floor
Small but powerful
Very good product, not too noisy. Works well with small medium sized rooms, heating them up very quickly. It is very light, so you can easily move it around with you.
Great value
I already had one in my home. So I decided to buy two more. It works beautifully and I have no problem in recommending this portable heater to anyone.