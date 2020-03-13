By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fine Elements 2000W Flat Fan Heater

4(25)Write a review
Fine Elements 2000W Flat Fan Heater
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Product Description

  • Compact lightweight design, dual heat settings, thermostatic \n control
  • 2000W maximum power output
  • Safety cut out overheat protection
  • - Two Heat Settings 1000W/2000W
  • - Thermostatic Control
  • - Safety Cut Out
  • This is a high performance heater that delivers 2kw of heating power. Designed for practical use, the heater has 2 settings with an adjustable thermostat.

Information

25 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Its missing from my order and i need it

1 stars

I ordered this online...you still have it on you shop but its when the driver came with all the grocery...i just saw that its not here ! I need it because its very cold in my flat !

Almost caught fire

1 stars

Worked quite well for about six weeks, until the plug almost caught fire, it’s completely black and I burnt my hand switching it off and unplugging it, luckily I was at home when this happened, shame I don’t have the receipt or box.

DO NOT BUY THIS JUNK.

1 stars

I have had 2 of these and both lasted a month or two. My third one has just packed up today, unfortunately I didn't keep receipts. Worst piece of junk I've ever bought.

Not long in heating a room up but only give a 3 as

3 stars

Not long in heating a room up but only give a 3 as it's very noisy need TV turned up to try and drown it out.

Great heater

5 stars

Bought for daughter at uni and she loves it. Great value product.

Great heater!

5 stars

I am very happy with this product and will recommend to you.

Great value

5 stars

Excellent little effective fan heater for instantly warming up a small space

easy to use

5 stars

Just what I needed a good cheep blow heater that sits flat on the floor

Small but powerful

5 stars

Very good product, not too noisy. Works well with small medium sized rooms, heating them up very quickly. It is very light, so you can easily move it around with you.

Great value

5 stars

I already had one in my home. So I decided to buy two more. It works beautifully and I have no problem in recommending this portable heater to anyone.

