Tesco Hot Chilli Con Carne 400G

Tesco Hot Chilli Con Carne 400G
£ 1.50
£3.75/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy877kJ 210kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 439kJ / 105kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef and red kidney beans in a spicy tomato sauce.
  • A TASTE OF MEXICO Minced beef and kidney beans in a fiery Mexican inspired spice blend
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

British and Irish Beef (23%), Tomato Purée, Red Kidney Beans (17%), Tomato (17%), Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Tomato Juice, Dried Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin Powder, Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Oregano.

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave.
MICROWAVE 800W 3 mins, 900W 2½ mins. Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/1 minute (900W). Stir, then heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 3-4 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 3-4 mins, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy439kJ / 105kcal877kJ / 210kcal
Fat4.8g9.6g
Saturates1.4g2.8g
Carbohydrate6.2g12.4g
Sugars3.1g6.2g
Fibre3.5g7.0g
Protein7.5g15.0g
Salt0.7g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

good for quick tasty meal

4 stars

was surprised at how enjoyable this was for a tinned product - I did not find it too fatty/oily as some others are - the flavour is robust but not overly hot - great for a quick meal when in a rush

i like hot stuff. most others that advertise stuff

5 stars

i like hot stuff. most others that advertise stuff as hot are not. had a nice mouth burn with this one. tasty too. will buy again

Chilli heads will love it.

5 stars

Very good quality for a tinned product. Great taste and handy to keep a few cans to add to a microwave rice for a quick and convenient meal. My friends love it too.

Cheaper meat! Well that's what I think.

2 stars

This used to be very good until it was changed to this inferior one, the meat is fattier and the taste is terrible!

Very nice!

5 stars

Has become a favourite; lean beef mince and spicy but not too hot (below Madras strength I'd say). Fairly healthy compared to others, less salty than Stagg.

