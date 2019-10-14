Tesco Hot Chilli Con Carne 400G

good for quick tasty meal
was surprised at how enjoyable this was for a tinned product - I did not find it too fatty/oily as some others are - the flavour is robust but not overly hot - great for a quick meal when in a rush
i like hot stuff. most others that advertise stuff
i like hot stuff. most others that advertise stuff as hot are not. had a nice mouth burn with this one. tasty too. will buy again
Chilli heads will love it.
Very good quality for a tinned product. Great taste and handy to keep a few cans to add to a microwave rice for a quick and convenient meal. My friends love it too.
Cheaper meat! Well that's what I think.
This used to be very good until it was changed to this inferior one, the meat is fattier and the taste is terrible!
Very nice!
Has become a favourite; lean beef mince and spicy but not too hot (below Madras strength I'd say). Fairly healthy compared to others, less salty than Stagg.