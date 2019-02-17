By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vegetable Chilli 400G

Tesco Vegetable Chilli 400G
£ 1.25
£3.13/kg
½ of a can (200g)
  • Energy571kJ 136kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 286kJ / 68kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed vegetables and beans in a spiced tomato sauce.
  • A TASTE OF MEXICO A vibrant mix of beans and veg in a Mexican inspired spice blend
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Vegetables (43%) [Red Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Carrot], Beans (24%) [Red Kidney Beans, Pinto Beans, Black Turtle Beans], Tomato Purée (21%), Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Tomato Juice, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Cumin, Coriander Leaf, Sugar, Paprika, Oregano, Salt, Chilli Powder, Ground Black Pepper.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results, microwave. MICROWAVE 800W 3 mins /900W 2½ mins. Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 1½ minutes (800W), 1 minute (900W). Stir, then heat on full power for 1½ minutes (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: HOB 3-4 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can
Energy286kJ / 68kcal571kJ / 136kcal
Fat2.1g4.2g
Saturates0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate8.2g16.4g
Sugars3.1g6.2g
Fibre2.6g5.2g
Protein2.8g5.6g
Salt0.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Recommended for all the family

5 stars

Love this chilli, great with a jacket potato and not too spicy for children

Very useful standby...

5 stars

Want a hot, nourishing and filling meal in a hurry? Open a tin of this chilli and heat it up while you microwave a bag of Tesco wholegrain rice. Total prep time about 4 minutes for a reasonably healthy, tasty and filling dish.

Yum & then some.

5 stars

Very nice. Do anything that you would with a beef chilli. Fairly spicy, but not red hot. Sitting here munching mine in a corn tortilla wrap - yum!

Love it

5 stars

I always keep one in my cupboard, like the taste, it is very close to an actual chilli but without the meat.

