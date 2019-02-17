Tesco Vegetable Chilli 400G

Recommended for all the family
Love this chilli, great with a jacket potato and not too spicy for children
Very useful standby...
Want a hot, nourishing and filling meal in a hurry? Open a tin of this chilli and heat it up while you microwave a bag of Tesco wholegrain rice. Total prep time about 4 minutes for a reasonably healthy, tasty and filling dish.
Yum & then some.
Very nice. Do anything that you would with a beef chilli. Fairly spicy, but not red hot. Sitting here munching mine in a corn tortilla wrap - yum!
Love it
I always keep one in my cupboard, like the taste, it is very close to an actual chilli but without the meat.