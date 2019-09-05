By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Beef Casserole 400G

4(2)
£ 1.50
£3.75/kg
½ of a can (200g)
  • Energy621kJ 148kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 311kJ / 74kcal

Product Description

  • Beef pieces with vegetables in gravy.
  • CLASSIC KITCHEN Tender British and Irish beef cooked in a rich gravy, for a classic taste
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

British and Irish Beef (30%), Swede (13%), Carrot (13%), Onion, Beef Stock [Water, Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Chicory Fibre, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Ground Black Pepper], Potato, Modified Maize Starch, Cornflour, Salt, Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Ground Bay Leaf, Ground Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results, microwave. MICROWAVE 800W 3 mins, 900W 2½ mins. Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 1½ minutes (800W), 1 minute (900W). Stir, then heat on full power for 1½ minutes (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: HOB 3-4 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., using beef from

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can
Energy311kJ / 74kcal621kJ / 148kcal
Fat2.6g5.2g
Saturates1.2g2.4g
Carbohydrate5.0g10.0g
Sugars2.2g4.4g
Fibre1.1g2.2g
Protein7.1g14.2g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

These used to be fantastic value, now sadly they a

3 stars

These used to be fantastic value, now sadly they are 50% more expensive and just not good value

excellent beef casserole

5 stars

Very tasty indeed - own brand perfection

