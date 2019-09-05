Tesco Beef Casserole 400G

These used to be fantastic value, now sadly they a
These used to be fantastic value, now sadly they are 50% more expensive and just not good value
excellent beef casserole
Very tasty indeed - own brand perfection
British and Irish Beef (30%), Swede (13%), Carrot (13%), Onion, Beef Stock [Water, Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Chicory Fibre, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Ground Black Pepper], Potato, Modified Maize Starch, Cornflour, Salt, Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Ground Bay Leaf, Ground Black Pepper.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Instructions: For best results, microwave. MICROWAVE 800W 3 mins, 900W 2½ mins. Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 1½ minutes (800W), 1 minute (900W). Stir, then heat on full power for 1½ minutes (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Instructions: HOB 3-4 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a can
|Energy
|311kJ / 74kcal
|621kJ / 148kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|5.2g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|10.0g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.2g
|Protein
|7.1g
|14.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
