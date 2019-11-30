By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Casserole 400G

£ 1.50
£3.75/kg
½ of a can (200g)
  • Energy520kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 260kJ / 62kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces with vegetables in gravy.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • CLASSIC KITCHEN Succulent chicken breast and vegetables in a rustic herb gravy
  • Classic kitchen
  • Succulent chicken breast and vegetables in a rustic herb gray
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chicken Breast (26%) [Chicken Breast, Salt], Vegetables (26%) [Carrot, Potato, Garden Peas, Onion], Chicken Stock [Water, Chicken Extract, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Chicory Fibre, Cornflour], Water, Tomato Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Black Pepper, Sage, Rosemary.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 3-4 mins, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can
Energy260kJ / 62kcal520kJ / 123kcal
Fat0.7g1.4g
Saturates0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate4.9g9.8g
Sugars1.1g2.2g
Fibre0.8g1.6g
Protein8.5g17.0g
Salt0.4g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor quality and value, lacking in content

1 stars

I used to get these from Tesco years ago and they were pretty good. There was plenty of chicken and vegetables and the sauce was thick. Then they stopped selling them for a few years. When they came back, the calorie content had dropped substantially (but the price hadn't) and there is now hardly anything to it, it's thin, watery, a few small bits of chicken and bits of vegetable and it wouldn't fill up a child never mind an adult. It's not very nice to eat and nor is it good value. The best you can say is it's convenient, but after eating it you'll need something else anyway.

Bland and tasteless

1 stars

Bland and tasteless

