Tesco Chicken Casserole 400G

Poor quality and value, lacking in content
I used to get these from Tesco years ago and they were pretty good. There was plenty of chicken and vegetables and the sauce was thick. Then they stopped selling them for a few years. When they came back, the calorie content had dropped substantially (but the price hadn't) and there is now hardly anything to it, it's thin, watery, a few small bits of chicken and bits of vegetable and it wouldn't fill up a child never mind an adult. It's not very nice to eat and nor is it good value. The best you can say is it's convenient, but after eating it you'll need something else anyway.
Bland and tasteless
Bland and tasteless