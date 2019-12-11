Pek Chopped Pork 170G

Product Description
- Chunky Pieces of Cured Chopped Pork
- No MSM*
- *Pek Chopped Pork does not contain MSM (mechanically separated meat).
- Minimum 90% pork content
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (90%), Water, Salt, Stabiliser: Diphosphates, White Pepper, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite
Allergy Information
- May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, place contents into a suitable container, refrigerate and consume within 2 days For Best Before End: See Lid
Produce of
Produced in Poland from EU pork
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to eat.
- Best chilled before slicing.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
Return to
- Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
- www.pek.co.uk
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100 g)
|Energy:
|862 kJ (207 kcal)
|Fat:
|15.5 g
|of which saturates:
|5.5 g
|Carbohydrate:
|0.1 g
|of which sugars:
|0.1 g
|Protein:
|16.9 g
|Salt:
|2.4 g
