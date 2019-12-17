Tesco Ancient Grain Roll

Truly Irresistible
Absolutely beautiful rolls, definitely my favourite so soft with ancient grains truly irresistible
Lovely rolls with a great taste
These rolls taste great and the lovely seeds make them really special.
Nice rolls but no palm oil please.
Good for higher fibre tasty and filling. Please stop using palm oil, there is no need to import this from 1000’s miles away, we grow vegetable oils in the U.K. suitable for bread making. Rather pay more than be unethical, not to mention the habitats they are destroying to grow these crops. Come on Tesco please start putting ethics higher on the priority list. We want to be able to trust you!
Great tasting bread, healthy on fats, also vegan
Love the taste of these Ancient Grain Rolls, no red on the traffic lights. Eg low in sat fat etc. Negatives, wish they didn’t have palm oil in them Never enough on the shelves, in fact often empty on the bread shelves so can’t buy them very often Lovely when toasted but do burn very quickLy, as seed can catch so need to watch closely when toasting, Would urge manufactures to stop using palm oils.
Best roll ever
Crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy in the middle with a great nutty taste. Best roll ever .
Best grain rolls
Best grain rolls
Good quality bread. For low carb diets it is ideal
Good quality bread. For low carb diets it is ideal having lots of mixed seeds. I would like to see this back on the shelf.