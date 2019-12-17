By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Ancient Grain Roll

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Ancient Grain Roll
£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Offer

One roll
  • Energy971kJ 231kcal
    12%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1214kJ / 289kcal

Product Description

  • Stone baked roll with seed inclusions and topped with quinoa, buckwheat, spelt, brown linseed, chia seeds and millet.
  • Stone baked roll with seed inclusions and topped with a blend of ancient grains.

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sunflower Seeds, Ancient Grain Topping (5%) (Quinoa, Buckwheat, Spelt, Brown Linseed, Chia Seeds, Millet), Wheat Gluten, Brown Linseed, Wheat Bran, Yeast, Oats, Wholegrain Rye Flour, Pumpkin Seed, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Malted Barley Flour, Wheat Fibre, Malted Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Roll (80g)
Energy1214kJ / 289kcal971kJ / 231kcal
Fat8.4g6.7g
Saturates1.1g0.9g
Carbohydrate34.4g27.5g
Sugars2.8g2.2g
Fibre8.6g6.9g
Protein14.7g11.8g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Truly Irresistible

5 stars

Absolutely beautiful rolls, definitely my favourite so soft with ancient grains truly irresistible

Lovely rolls with a great taste

5 stars

These rolls taste great and the lovely seeds make them really special.

Nice rolls but no palm oil please.

4 stars

Good for higher fibre tasty and filling. Please stop using palm oil, there is no need to import this from 1000’s miles away, we grow vegetable oils in the U.K. suitable for bread making. Rather pay more than be unethical, not to mention the habitats they are destroying to grow these crops. Come on Tesco please start putting ethics higher on the priority list. We want to be able to trust you!

Great tasting bread, healthy on fats, also vegan

4 stars

Love the taste of these Ancient Grain Rolls, no red on the traffic lights. Eg low in sat fat etc. Negatives, wish they didn’t have palm oil in them Never enough on the shelves, in fact often empty on the bread shelves so can’t buy them very often Lovely when toasted but do burn very quickLy, as seed can catch so need to watch closely when toasting, Would urge manufactures to stop using palm oils.

Best roll ever

5 stars

Crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy in the middle with a great nutty taste. Best roll ever .

Best grain rolls

5 stars

Best grain rolls

Good quality bread. For low carb diets it is ideal

5 stars

Good quality bread. For low carb diets it is ideal having lots of mixed seeds. I would like to see this back on the shelf.

Usually bought next

Tesco Chunky Cheese Roll

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Offer

Tesco Olive Roll

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Offer

Tesco Ciabatta Roll

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Offer

Tesco Poppy Seed Vienna Roll

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here