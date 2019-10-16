Tesco Vanilla Frosting 400G

Good frosting but extremely extremely sweet, i add
Good frosting but extremely extremely sweet, i added unsweetened cocoa powder and that helped to soothe the sweetness
Quick, easy and tasty
Plenty of icing do fill and cover the top of an 8" cake. Tastes delicious too. Worked out well when I had only a couple of hours to bake and decorate two cakes
Great product
Great frosting and nice taste. Spread well.
Terrible frosting
This is awful. It's practically a liquid. My son's birthday cake is ruined because I used this frosting. Do not buy it!