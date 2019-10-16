By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Vanilla Frosting 400G

3.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Vanilla Frosting 400G
£ 1.60
£0.40/100g
Per 33g
  • Energy599kJ 143kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars22.2g
    25%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1814kJ / 432kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour frosting.
  • READY TO USE Perfect for topping and filling your favourite bakes
  • READY TO USE Perfect for topping and filling your favourite bakes
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Beta-Carotene), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Rapeseed Oil, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts..

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks. Storage in warm conditions may cause oil separation, should this occur gently stir back in. In cooler conditions leave product at room temperature for 1 - 2 hours and stir before use.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  •  

    Will fill and cover up to an 8'' (20cm) round cake or top 12 cupcakes.
     

     

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 33g
Energy1814kJ / 432kcal599kJ / 143kcal
Fat17.9g5.9g
Saturates9.3g3.1g
Carbohydrate67.3g22.2g
Sugars67.3g22.2g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein0.2g<0.1g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good frosting but extremely extremely sweet, i add

4 stars

Good frosting but extremely extremely sweet, i added unsweetened cocoa powder and that helped to soothe the sweetness

Quick, easy and tasty

5 stars

Plenty of icing do fill and cover the top of an 8" cake. Tastes delicious too. Worked out well when I had only a couple of hours to bake and decorate two cakes

Great product

4 stars

Great frosting and nice taste. Spread well.

Terrible frosting

1 stars

This is awful. It's practically a liquid. My son's birthday cake is ruined because I used this frosting. Do not buy it!

Usually bought next

Tesco 100'S & 1000'S Sprinkles 85G

£ 1.00
£1.18/100g

Tesco Chocolate Frosting 400G

£ 1.60
£0.40/100g

Tesco Green Food Colouring 60Ml

£ 1.30
£0.22/10ml

Offer

Tesco Red Food Colouring 60Ml

£ 1.30
£0.22/10ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here