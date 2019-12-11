By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Frosting 400G

Tesco Chocolate Frosting 400G
£ 1.60
£0.40/100g
Per 33g
  • Energy601kJ 144kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars17.4g
    19%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1823kJ / 436kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavour frosting.
  • READY TO USE Perfect for topping and filling your favourite bakes
  READY TO USE Perfect for topping and filling your favourite bakes
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Rapeseed Oil, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).

Allergy Information

  • May contain almond. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Will fill and cover up to an 8'' (20cm) round cake or top 12 cupcakes.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 33g
Energy1823kJ / 436kcal601kJ / 144kcal
Fat22.3g7.4g
Saturates11.5g3.8g
Carbohydrate55.2g18.2g
Sugars52.7g17.4g
Fibre2.5g0.8g
Protein2.3g0.8g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

