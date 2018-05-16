Doves Farm Organic White Spelt Flour 1Kg
Product Description
- Organic White Spelt Flour
- A creamy white flour milled from an ancient relative of modern wheat, which has been sieved to remove the bran for gourmet baking.
- Spelt, or triticum speltum is an ancient species of wheat which we have been growing on our farm since 1996. First cultivated over 9,000 years ago, it is a cousin of modern wheat and warrants a mention in the book of Ezekiel in the Bible, as well as being favoured by mystics and herbalists throughout history. Legend has it that the Roman Army called spelt their 'Marching Grain'. We select only the best organic spelt grain, then carefully mill and sieve out the coarse layers of bran to create this beautifully soft white flour. Spelt makes excellent biscuits and has a distinctive, nutty flavour which is delicious in bread and pastry.
- Baking Spelt Breads
- White spelt flour can be used in place of conventional white wheat flour. Spelt breads may rise more quickly and double in size faster than the timing given in standard bread recipes.
- Spelt grain, triticum speltum, is mentioned in the Old Testament book of Ezekiel. Hildegard of Bingen praised it in the C12th and it has once again become popular with chefs and nutritionists.
- Doves Farm Foods was established in 1978, when we wanted to make flour from the organic wheat we grew. We bought a millstone and set it up in the barn on our farm on the picturesque Wiltshire/Berkshire border. We now have a thriving business which mills many different and rare grains. At the heart of our ethos, we are dedicated to ethical production methods, slow food and the organic movement. On our farm we rotate crops, livestock and grassland, as well as respecting the biodiversity of wildlife and the local environment. We have had Soil Association organic certification for over 30 years.
- We are also passionate about home baking and believe that what we eat today will affect our health and well-being tomorrow. Baking bread, cookies and cakes at home is a satisfying and rewarding activity. You can choose the best, local and seasonal ingredients, and know what goes into your family's food.
- Michael & Clare Marriage, Doves Farm
- At Doves Farm we make biscuits, cookies, snack bars and a large range of speciality flours.
- Organic
- Spelt growing at Doves Farm
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Ingredients
Spelt Flour* (contains Gluten), *Organic produce
Allergy Information
- Contains: Gluten
Storage
To keep your flour at its best, roll down the top after use, store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top
Produce of
Ingredients from more than one country. Milled in the UK.
Preparation and Usage
- Machine Spelt Bread
- Select the spelt programme, if available, white bread programme or the dough programme and bake the spelt bread in a conventional oven.
- Spelt Bread
- Oven 220°C/Fan 200°C/425°F/Gas 7
- 500g White spelt flour
- 1/2tsp Salt
- 1tsp Quick yeast
- 1tsp Sugar
- 300ml Warm water
- 1tbsp Vegetable oil
- 1. In a large bowl mix together the flour, salt, quick yeast and sugar.
- 2. Carefully measure the water and roughly mix it into the flour.
- 3. While the dough is still craggy add the oil and knead well until it feels smooth and pliable.
- 4. Leave the dough in a bowl covered with a cloth, in a draught free place, to double in size (about an hour).
- To make a quick bread omit this stage and proceed straight to step 6.
- 5. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead firmly for several minutes.
- 6. Shape the dough and put it into a 1kg/2lb bread tin or place it on an oiled baking sheet.
- 7 Cover and leave dough to rise for about 25 minutes in a warm place.
- 8. Bake in a pre-heated oven for 35/40 mins.
- Spelt Milk Bread Plait
- Bake this spectacular bread for a special occasion.
- Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/400°F/Gas 6
- 1tsp Original dry yeast
- 300ml Luke warm milk
- 500g White spelt flour
- 1/2tsp Salt
- 50g Softened butter
- 1 Egg white
- 15g Poppy seeds
- 1. Mix the yeast with 3 spoons from the luke warm milk, leave for 15 minutes.
- 2. Put the flour and salt in a large bowl then mix in the yeast mix and milk.
- 3. Work the softened butter into the dough.
- 4. Cover and rest dough for 1 hour.
- 5. Turn dough onto a floured surface and knead.
- 6. Cut the dough into three and roll each into 30cm/12'' lengths.
- 7. Pinch three ends together and start plaiting, pinching the other ends to finish.
- 8. Lift the plait onto an oiled baking tray.
- 9. Brush with egg white, top with poppy seeds.
- 10. Leave to rise for 25 minutes in a warm place.
- 11. Bake in a preheated oven for 30/35 minutes.
- Spelt Pecan Cookies
- Oven 190°C/Fan 170°C/375°F/Gas 5
- 75g Butter
- 75g Caster sugar
- 1/4tsp Bicarbonate of soda
- 115g White spelt flour
- 12 Pecan nuts
- 1. Cream together the butter and sugar.
- 2. Sieve in the bicarbonate and flour.
- 3. Mix to a soft dough.
- 4. Roll teaspoons of dough into balls.
- 5. Place balls on an oiled baking tray.
- 6. Press a pecan nut into the top of each.
- 7. Bake in a preheated oven for 12/15 minutes.
Name and address
- Doves Farm Foods,
- Salisbury Road,
- Hungerford,
- Berkshire,
- RG17 0RF.
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1450kJ
|-
|342kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|67.2g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|Protein
|13.8g
|Salt
|0.13g
