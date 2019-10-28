By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Monster Lewis Hamilton Drink 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Monster Lewis Hamilton Drink 500Ml
£ 1.40
£0.28/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Carbonated Energy Drink with Taurine, Caffeine, L-Carnitine and B Vitamins with Sugars and Sweeteners.
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube
  • When you're 3-time F-1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, life moves at 15,000 RPM and 200 MPH. A man who exists in a world of milliseconds demands a drink that can keep up.
  • When we partnered with Lewis to create “44”, our R&D team worked “flat out” to engineer the quickest Monster ever.
  • Light, crisp and refreshing, with a fast finish, it gets you out front and pulling away.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Acids (Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Flavourings, Flavour Enhancer (Erythritol), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Carbonate), Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Benzoic Acid), Caffeine (0.03%), Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamins (B2, B3, B6, B12), Colour (Anthocyanins), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.004%), Inositol

Allergy Information

  • This product is allergen free

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest before end-see base of can for date

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume responsibly.

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Monster Energy Limited,
  • South Bank House,
  • Barrow Street,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Monster Energy Limited,
  • South Bank House,
  • Barrow Street,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.
  • www.monsterenergy.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml (%*)
Energy 81kJ407kJ
-19kcal96kcal (5%)
Carbohydrate 5.2g26g (10%)
of which sugars 4.2g21g (23%)
Salt 0.12g0.61g (10%)
Vitamins(%**)(%**)
Riboflavin (Vit B2) 0.7mg (50%)3.5mg (250%)
Niacin (Vit B3)8.5mg (53%)43mg (266%)
Vitamin B6 0.8mg (57%)5.0mg (286%)
Vitamin B12 2.5µg (100%)13µg (500%)
Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
** Daily Reference Intake--

Safety information

View more safety information

High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume responsibly.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Monster Ultra Red 500Ml

£ 1.40
£0.28/100ml

Offer

Rockstar Xdurance Energy Drink 500Ml

£ 0.99
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Rockstar First Start Mixed Berry 500Ml Can

£ 0.99
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Rockstar Punched Tropical Guava Drink 500Ml

£ 0.99
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here